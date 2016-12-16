Mobile
Grumpy over Trump

In Scotland, the President-elect built a wall at his golf course — then he sent the residents a bill

Image Credit: NYT
Michael Forbes, a quarry worker whose home sits on the opposite side of President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course, in Balmedie, Scotland, Nov. 18, 2016. Forbes, whom Trump called a “disgrace” for refusing to sell his home, flies a “Hillary for President” flag near the property line - part of a trail of unmet promises on one of his golf courses, and lashed out at homeowners who stood in his way. (Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/The New York Times)
Gulf News
 

BALMEDIE, Scotland

President-elect Donald Trump has already built a wall - not on the border with Mexico, but on the border of his exclusive golf course in northeastern Scotland, blocking the sea view of local residents who refused to sell their homes.

And then he sent them the bill. David and Moira Milne had already been threatened with legal action by Trump’s lawyers, who claimed a corner of their garage belonged to him, when they came home from work one day to find his staff building a fence around their garden.

Two rows of grown trees went up next, blocking the view. Their water and electricity lines were temporarily cut. And then a bill for about $3,500 (Dh12,855) arrived in the mail, which, David Milne said, went straight into the trash.

“You watch, Mexico won’t pay either,” said David Milne, a health and safety consultant and part-time novelist, referring to Trump’s campaign promise to build a “beautiful, impenetrable wall” along the border and force the Mexicans to pay for it.

The Milnes now fly a Mexican flag from their hilltop house, a former coast guard station that overlooks the clubhouse of Trump International Golf Links whenever Trump visits.

So do Susan and John Munro, who also refused to sell and now face an almost 4.5-metre-high earthen wall built by Trump’s people on two sides of their property.

Michael Forbes, a quarry worker whose home sits on the opposite side of the Trump property, added a second flag - “Hillary for President” - perhaps because Trump called him a “disgrace” for not selling his “disgusting” and “slumlike” home.

As many Americans are trying to figure out what kind of president they have just elected, the people of Balmedie, a small village outside the once oil-rich city of Aberdeen, say they have a pretty good idea.

In the 10 years since Trump first visited, vowing to build “the world’s greatest golf course” on an environmentally protected site featuring 4,000-year-old sand dunes, they have seen him lash out at anyone standing in his way. They say they watched him win public support for his golf course with grand promises, then watched him break them one by one.

A promised $1.25 billion investment has shrunk to what his opponents say is at most $50 million. Six thousand jobs have dwindled to 95. Two golf courses to one.

An eight-storey 450-room luxury hotel never materialised, nor did 950 time-share apartments. Instead, an existing manor house was converted into a 16-room boutique hotel. Trump International Golf Links, which opened in 2012, lost $1.36 million last year, according to public accounts.

“If America wants to know what is coming, it should study what happened here. It’s predictive,” said Martin Ford, a local government representative. “I have just seen him do in America, on a grander scale, precisely what he did here. He suckered the people and he suckered the politicians until he got what he wanted, and then he went back on pretty much everything he promised.”

Negative impact

Alex Salmond, a former first minister of Scotland whose government granted Trump planning permission in 2008, overruling local officials, now concedes the point, saying: “Balmedie got 10 cents on the dollar.”

Sarah Malone, who came to Trump’s attention after winning a local beauty pageant and is now a vice president of Trump International, disputed some of the figures publicly discussed about the project, saying that Trump invested about $125 million and that the golf course now employed 150 people.

“While other golf and leisure projects were shelved due to lack of funds,” she said, “Mr Trump continued to forge ahead with his plans and has put the region on the global tourism map, and this resort plays a vital role in the economic prosperity of northeast Scotland.”

Salmond said that Trump’s impact on business in Scotland might actually be a net negative because his xenophobic comments have appalled the Scottish establishment so much that the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, known simply as the R&A, is unlikely to award his other Scottish golf course, the world-renowned Trump Turnberry, another prestigious golf tournament like the Open anytime soon.

“I don’t see the R&A going back to Turnberry, which is a tragedy in itself,” Salmond said. “But it’s also a huge economic blow: Several hundred million pounds lost - or, in Trump terms, billions.”

Trump, whose mother emigrated from Scotland to New York in 1930, never showed any great interest in her place of birth. But in 2008, the same year he applied for planning permission in Balmedie, he visited the pebble-dashed cottage on the Isle of Lewis in Western Scotland where she grew up.

After emerging from his private jet and handing out copies of his book How to Get Rich, he reportedly told locals how Scottish he felt. “I feel very comfortable here,” Trump said before spending less than two minutes with his cousins in his mother’s homestead, The Guardian reported at the time. Within about three hours his jet had taken off.

The visit clearly did not impress Ford, then the chairman of the planning committee at Aberdeenshire Council, which refused Trump permission for his golf course on environmental grounds. The ancient dunes, the committee concluded, were a “site of special scientific interest,” or as Ford put it, “Scotland’s equivalent of the Amazonian rain forest.”

In the end, it was Salmond, a self-described golf fanatic whose constituency includes Balmedie, who came to Trump’s defence, granting permission to proceed in the “national economic interest.”

“Six thousand jobs across Scotland, 1,400 local and permanent jobs in the northeast of Scotland,” Salmond said at the time. “That outweighs the environmental concerns.”

Eight years later he contends that Trump took him in: “If knowing what I know now I had the ability to go back, I would rewrite that page,” Salmond said in an interview last week.

— New York Times News Service

Donald Trump
united kingdom

