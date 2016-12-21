Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Farage faces backlash over criticism of MP’s widower

Linked the widower of British MP Jo Cox to groups he labelled as “extremists”

Gulf News
 

LONDON: Top Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage faced a backlash on Wednesday after linking the widower of British MP Jo Cox, who was assassinated by a neo-Nazi, to groups he labelled as “extremists”.

The row started on Tuesday when Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), blamed Monday’s deadly truck attack in Berlin on German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Terrible news from Berlin but no surprise. Events like these will be the Merkel legacy,” he said following the arrest in the German capital of a Pakistani asylum seeker who has since been released.

Brendan Cox, who has called his wife’s killing an “act of terror”, responded pointedly on Twitter saying: “Blaming politicians for the actions of extremists? That’s a slippery slope Nigel.”

Asked about the retort in an interview on LBC radio, Farage responded by lashing out at Cox.

“He would know more about extremists than me, Mr Cox. He backs organisations like Hope Not Hate, who masquerade as being lovely and peaceful, but actually pursue violent and undemocratic means,” he said.

Cox gave no response but tweeted a Taylor Swift song with the line: “Haters gonna hate”.

Tracy Brabin, who replaced Jo Cox as MP in her northern English constituency, tweeted: “Beggars belief. A new low for Farage.”

Hope Not Hate was one of three charities chosen by Brendan Cox to receive donations in memory of his wife, who was shot and stabbed to death by far-right extremist Thomas Mair a week before Britain’s EU referendum in June.

Mair, who shouted “Britain first” before killing the pro-EU MP, was last month sentenced to life in prison for the killing.

Hope Note Hate, which aims to “challenge and defeat the politics of hate and extremism within local communities”, published a report last week about online hate speech following Cox’s murder.

It organises community meetings under the slogan #MoreInCommon, a phrase used by Cox in her maiden speech in parliament.

The organisation has begun crowdfunding for legal action against Farage, urging him to retract or apologise for the statement against them.

“That Nigel Farage made his remarks in the context of a discussion about Jo Cox, who was so brutally murdered earlier this year, makes them all the more poisonous and hateful,” the group said on its website.

More from UK

tags from this story

Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

Charles warns of return to ‘dark days of 1930s’

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party