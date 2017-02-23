Emirates diverts flights to Europe due to bad weather

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirates diverts flights to Europe due to bad weather

Parts of Britain being battered by rain and winds of up to 144 kilometres per hour

Image Credit: AP
Waves crash over the lighthouse in Newhaven, East Sussex southern England, as flights were cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays as winds reached nearly 90mph when Storm Doris battered many part of Britain. Thursday Feb. 23,
 

Dubai: London’s Heathrow airport on Thursday announced a 10 per cent reduction in flights due to bad weather conditions brought on by storm Doris. Many airlines either diverted or cancelled flights.

"A strong winter storm over Europe on 23 February 2016 has caused the diversion of Emirates flights EK 147 (Dubai- Amsterdam) to Frankfurt, and the flight EK 17 (Dubai to London Gatwick). We are monitoring the situation and will work to get our passengers to their destinations as soon as possible. Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused, but the safety of our passengers is paramount," an Emirates spokesperson said.

Emirates flight tracker

Parts of Britain were being battered by rain and winds of up to 144 kilometres per hour speed as the storm set in, Efe news reported.

Some 39 departures and 38 arrivals had so far been cancelled at Heathrow, one of Europe’s busiest airports.

A spokesperson for Heathrow recommended that passengers consult their flight’s status before travelling to the airport.

The Met Office issued weather warnings for areas of northern England, East Anglia, northern Wales and the Midlands, as well as a snow alert for Scotland, where up to 15cm of snow was expected to fall.

Disruptions were likely to affect road and rail travel, as well as ferry services.

Winds of up to 140km/h were registered on the western Irish coast at Galway and 115km/h in western Wales, according to the Met Office.

A total of 12 Aer Lingus flights between the UK and Ireland were cancelled due to the wind. Network Rail warned of delays and cancellations to rail services over safety concerns.

More from UK

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In UK

Labour’s Corbyn warns against Brexit ‘no deal’

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband