Drone users face safety test under new UK regulations

Ministers propose measures to prevent potential collisions with passenger jets and increase in fines for violating ‘no-fly zones’

Gulf News
 

London: Anyone who buys a drone in the UK may have to register it and take a safety test for the first time under new measures to prevent potential collisions with passenger jets.

Measures proposed by ministers also include criminal liability for anyone who flies a drone in “no-fly zones” surrounding airports and prisons, and an increase in fines, which currently cannot exceed a maximum GBP2,500.

Ministers also want to make drones electronically identifiable on the ground, in order to make it easier for police to track devices to their owners. The government has estimated that the drone industry will be worth GBP127bn by 2025, but ministers believe it will only be a success if it is done safely and with the consent of the public.

While there are already strict rules for drone users, the unmanned aerial vehicles, which can operate either under remote control by a person or autonomously by on-board computers, have become increasingly widespread, and are cheaply available in high street shops and on Amazon.

Their popularity has led to a spike in the number of near-misses with passenger jets, with aviation chiefs receiving reports of 56 near-miss incidents in the 10 months to October — up from 29 in all of the previous year and six in 2014. Fears that drones could cause a major air accident were reignited after two near-misses this month.

In the first incident, investigators said a drone about 2ft (60cm) wide had just missed the right wing of a Boeing 767 coming in to land at Manchester airport. In the second, a drone the size of a football coming within 20 metres of an Airbus A320 as it circled above London on its way to Heathrow. The aviation minister, Lord Ahmad, said drones had enormous economic potential and were already being used by emergency services, transport and energy providers and conservation groups to improve services, respond to incidents and save lives.

He added, however, that while the vast majority of drone users are law-abiding and have good intentions, “some operators are not aware of the rules or choose to break them putting public safety, privacy and security at risk”.

Current regulations by the Civil Aviation Authority require drones to be kept in line of sight and flown no higher than 120 metres. They also forbid any drone with a camera from flying within 50 metres of buildings, vehicles, people or over large crowds, and anyone using a drone for commercial purposes has to register it with the CAA. But the new plans would mean casual users would also have to register their drones — if they weigh over 250g — and take a test similar to the driving theory test.

Tim Johnson, the policy director at the CAA, said: “Our priority is the safe operation of drones and we cannot underestimate the importance of understanding how to use drones safely, and responsibly. Drones have significant potential to drive benefits across a range of sectors from farming to emergency response, health care to logistics. We encourage anyone with an interest in this area to respond to the government’s consultation.”

United Kingdom
GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

United Kingdom
