British woman live streams labour on Facebook

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

British woman live streams labour on Facebook

Sarah-Jane’s amusing vlogs included a plea with viewers to show her the video if she ever confessed to wanting another baby

Gulf News
 

London: A woman in the UK has live streamed her labour on Facebook to over two lakh strangers to show pregnant women that giving birth is not like the one shown in movies, media reports said on Monday.

Sarah-Jane Ljungstrom, 35, an ad-agency director from London, started broadcasting soon after her waters broke while eating pizza on her sofa at home.

She also posted five other videos including live contractions and updates as her third child “moved down the birth canal”, mirror.co.uk reported.

She spared viewers the sight of her pushing out her child. She revealed the baby’s gender and name of newborn Evelina Blossom in a live video watched by around 216,000 people.

Sarah-Jane’s amusing vlogs included a plea with viewers to show her the video if she ever confessed to wanting another baby.

Sarah-Jane posted her first live real-time video to the internet channel at 10 PM on December 21 and told 86,000 people she was 2cm dilated.

In a video, she said, “Sorry I’m having a contraction now. It is not fun this bit, is it? Thank you so much for your support. It is really nice having you all around me”.

Speaking about broadcasting her birth on website Channel Mum, Sarah-Jane said, “I have been vlogging about motherhood and my pregnancy this year so it was natural for me to do the same and share my labour. I find being a mum so rewarding but it can be overwhelming and lonely”.

“Stories from other real mums I could relate to helped me so much. So I decided to share my own to show a real everyday labour that other mums and pregnant woman could follow and see how it went. Birth is not really like the movies so showing a normal everyday labour story was nice,” she added.

“Do not let me get pregnant again. If I ever say I want another baby I can watch this back. I cannot stop talking I am so nervous,” Sarah-Jane added.

More from UK

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

Britain moves to appoint new EU envoy

Framed Gallery

Rescue in the Mediterranean

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject