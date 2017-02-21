Britain urged to mind the gap on promises over boosting women’s pay

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Britain urged to mind the gap on promises over boosting women’s pay

Figures from the UK’s Office of National Statistics show on average women earned about 18 percent less than men in Britain in 2016

Gulf News
 

LONDON: Britain will fail to close the pay gap between men and women within a generation as promised without more flexible working, paternal leave, and encouraging women aged over 40 back to work, a parliamentary committee said on Tuesday.

Figures from the UK’s Office of National Statistics show on average women earned about 18 per cent less than men in Britain in 2016.

Chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, Maria Miller, called on the government to act on recommendations made by the committee last March in order to meet a government pledge to end the gender pay gap within a generation.

The committee called for fathers to be granted three months paid leave to help with childcare, for mothers to be encouraged to return to work after time out, and for all jobs to be made flexible unless there was a business case against doing so.

“It is deeply disappointing that our recommendations have not been taken on board by the government,” Miller, a lawmaker with the ruling Conservative government, said in a statement.

A government spokesperson said Britain was committed to tackling its gender pay gap, which was the lowest on record.

“But we know there’s more to do,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“That’s why we are requiring employers to publish their gender pay and gender bonus gap for the first time from April and we are giving working parents of three and four year olds up to 30 hours of free childcare from September.” A survey of more than 9,500 working women in G20 nations by the Thomson Reuters Foundation in 2015 found that four in every 10 women saw the gender pay gap as a key issue, with women in France, Germany and the United States most concerned.

Women in Britain, Australia, Brazil, and Canada also ranked the gender pay gap as their biggest workplace worry.

Miller said the government’s response to the committee’s report last year recognised the business case for reducing the pay gap with women making up 47 per cent of the workforce.

She said it acknowledged structural factors contributed to the pay gap, including women doing jobs for which they are overqualified, a concentration in part-time work, and being penalised for taking time out of work to raise children.

But she said the government rejected the bulk of the committee’s 17 recommendations and maintained that current policies on shared parental leave, flexible working, and supporting women back into work were adequate.

“My committee will continue to pursue urgent action to reduce the gender pay gap — starting by questioning the Secretary of State for Women and Equalities (Justine Greening) on this inadequate response to our recommendations,” Miller said.

Greening will be questioned by the committee on April 26.

— Reuters

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil
G20
follow this tag on MGNG20

filed under

NewsEuropeUKBrexit

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen