Bad laws letting rapists off the hook, report finds

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bad laws letting rapists off the hook, report finds

Rapists can avoid punishment if they marry their victim in at least nine countries

Gulf News
 

London: From Lebanon where a rapist can escape punishment if he marries his victim to India where rape within marriage is legal, bad laws are underpinning a global “epidemic of sexual violence”, legal experts said on Monday.

A survey of laws in 73 countries found rapists could avoid punishment if they married their victim in at least nine jurisdictions, including Bahrain, Iraq, Philippines, Tajikistan and Tunisia.

Marital rape is permitted by law in at least 10 of the countries studied by campaign group Equality Now, including Ghana, Lesotho, Oman, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

In four of these, marital rape is even allowed when the “wife” is a child and the marriage illegal, researchers said.

“We are challenging governments to take a good hard look at their laws and whether or not they are protecting girls from sexual violence,” said Antonia Kirkland, head of the group’s legal equality programme.

“We want governments everywhere to transform their laws and policies, firstly to prevent sexual violence, and secondly, if it does happen, to provide better access to justice for the victims.” UN data suggests a third of women worldwide have suffered sexual or physical violence, and one in 10 girls have been raped or sexually assaulted.

“Unless governments fix their laws on rape and sexual assault and implement them effectively ... we are unlikely to see an end to the worldwide abuse of women and girls any time soon,” Equality Now’s executive director Yasmeen Hassan said in the report launched on International Women’s Day.

The group, which is writing to every jurisdiction examined in the report, said sexual violence prevented girls realising their potential and had drastic effects on communities and the broader economy.

Driven to suicide

The research — assisted by the International Bar Association — also highlights laws that allow perpetrators of sexual violence to walk free on reaching a settlement.

In a recent case in Somalia that made international headlines, a group of teenage boys who posted a video online of themselves raping two girls tried to avoid jail by paying for their crime in camels.

Campaigners said laws that allow rapists off the hook don’t just deny justice to their victims, but send a message that rape is not a serious crime and can be bargained away.

“It sends a signal from the highest level of society that it’s okay for women and girls to be violated,” Kirkland told journalists.

She said reforming laws could help change wider social attitudes.

“We really believe that laws are the first step and they can transform social mores,” she added. “Without equality in the law it can be very difficult to change the mindset.” The report also analyses laws that undermine the investigation or prosecution of sexual assault, including those requiring witness corroboration or overly burdensome evidence.

In some countries a woman who reports rape can even end up being punished for breaking laws against extramarital sex if she cannot prove she was assaulted.

Kirkland said Lebanon, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq were discussing revising laws allowing rapists to escape justice.

The report highlights a recent case in Lebanon where a 24-year-old man who raped a 12-year-old girl tried to marry her to avoid punishment.

Although her parents declined, they have not pushed for his prosecution, and because of the social stigma surrounding rape victims they have betrothed the girl to a relative.

Morocco overhauled a similar law in 2014 following the suicide of a 16-year-old girl and the attempted suicide of a 15-year-old who were forced to marry their rapists.

More from UK

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

Dh2.9m a year, for working four days a month

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE