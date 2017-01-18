Biden calls Russia biggest threat to international order

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Biden calls Russia biggest threat to international order

Nato unshakeable in call to fight Russian meddling, US Vice-President says

Image Credit: AP
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
Gulf News
 

Davos, Switzerland: US Vice-President Joe Biden, in his last major speech before leaving office, described Russia on Wednesday as the biggest threat to the international liberal order and said Washington must work with Europe to stand up to Vladimir Putin.

Biden, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Biden said he wasn’t going to “mince words” in what he described as a call to action. The Nato alliance is a “bulwark” for the transatlantic partnership, he said.

He accused Russia of using energy as a weapon, empowering oligarchs to coerce politicians, carrying out cyber-attacks and seeking to “roll back the decades of progress.”

“We see it in the aggression against their neighbours, sending in so-called little green men across borders to stir violence,” Biden said, referring to violence in eastern Ukraine.

Trump has sent conciliatory signals to Putin and seemed to encourage the disintegration of the European Union by praising Britain’s decision to leave the bloc and predicting that more countries could bolt.

Biden pushed back forcefully against Trump’s message, warning hundreds of leaders, CEOs and bankers gathered in a vast conference hall in the Swiss Alps resort town that Putin was likely to try to influence a series of elections in Europe this year, as it is accused of doing in the recent US vote.

“Under President Putin, Russia is working with every tool available to them to whittle away at the edges of the European project, test the fault lines of western nations and return to a politics defined by spheres of influence,” Biden said.

“With many countries in Europe slated to hold elections this year, we should expect further attempts by Russia to meddle in the democratic process. It will occur again, I promise you. And again the purpose is clear: to collapse the liberal international order,” Biden added.

He did not address Trump directly, but warned of a “dangerous willingness to revert to political small-mindedness” in politics and said that “dangerous autocrats and demagogues” had tried to capitalise on people’s fears throughout history.

Biden called Article 5 of the Nato treaty, which states that an attack on one member of the transatlantic military alliance is considered an attack on all, a “sacred obligation”.

Trump has called Nato “obsolete” and raised doubts about whether he would respect Article 5, stirring deep unease in Europe.

“Defending the liberal international order requires that we resist the forces of European disintegration and maintain our long-standing insistence on a Europe, whole, free and peaceful,” said Biden.

“It means fighting for the European Union, one of the most vibrant and consequential institutions on earth,” he added.

More from Switzerland

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Joe Biden
follow this tag on MGNJoe Biden
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Davos
follow this tag on MGNDavos

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeSwitzerland

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Joe Biden
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Switzerland

The 8 wealthiest men in the world

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found