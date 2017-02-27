Swedish politician: Officials should have sex in lunchbreak

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Swedish politician: Officials should have sex in lunchbreak

Says benefits could include improving employee morale and increasing the population of the town of about 4,500

Gulf News
 

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: A politician in northern Sweden wants to list sex as an officially approved activity for civil servants during their daily paid lunchbreak.

Per-Erik Muskos of the city council of Overtornea on the Arctic Circle says he made “a serious and formal” proposal Monday to add sex to the list of acceptable activities, which also include going to the gym or getting a massage, as well as eating.

He said Friday that benefits could include improving employee morale and increasing the population of the town of about 4,500.

Muskos said the municipality’s 550 employees are now assessing his proposal before it is discussed in the city council in a few months.

The 42-year-old lawmaker said negative reactions to his proposal came chiefly from “some elderly employees who find it embarrassing to talk about what happens in the bedroom”.

More from Europe

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEurope

Also In Europe

Victim quits Vatican abuse panel
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat