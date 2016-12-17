Mobile
Russia’s Lavrov discusses Syria with Turkish, Iranian ministers

Joint effort to provide humanitarian aid in Syria stressed

Gulf News
 

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone calls with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran on Saturday to discuss the Syria crisis, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The ministers stressed the importance of joint efforts by the international community to provide humanitarian aid in Syria and facilitate a political resolution of the conflict, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the calls were made on Russia’s initiative.

The three ministers agreed to meet in the near future, it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan in a telegram on Saturday that Russia was ready to increase cooperation against terrorism after a car-bomb attack in the Turkish city of Kayseri, Russian news agencies reported.

