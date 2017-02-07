Romanian president lambasts government over crisis

Bucharest: Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday rebuked the left-wing government for doing “too little” to resolve the crisis rocking the country over a corruption decree, but stopped short of calling for its resignation.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been taking part in weeklong nationwide protests against an emergency decree introduced on February 1, which critics say would have protected Romania’s many bent officials and politicians from prosecution.

Although Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu scrapped the measure on Sunday, the marches have continued, with some demonstrators vowing they would not stop until the government stepped down.

“The repeal of the decree and the possible sacking of a minister is too little,” Iohannis told lawmakers in Bucharest.

However “early elections at this stage are too much”, he added, with the Social Democrat party (PSD) winning a resounding election victory only in December.

Instead, Iohannis said, the onus was now on the Social Democrats to find a solution.

“If the PSD, which has created this crisis, fails to resolve the crisis immediately, I will summon all the political parties for talks,” the president warned.

“You’ve won, now govern and legislate — but not at any price. Romania needs a strong government, a government that works in a transparent and predictable manner.”

PSD lawmakers angrily shouted at Iohannis during his speech before leaving the room.

Half a million people had taken to the streets across the country on Sunday, in the biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism in 1989.

On Monday night, the crowds were noticeably smaller but bigger protests are expected over the weekend.

The government has so far remained defiant.

Grindeanu on Monday called for calm, stressing that the PSD has “a responsibility to the people who voted for us” and would stay.

The government still also aims, via a separate decree to be reviewed by parliament, to free some 2,500 people serving prison sentences of less than five years.

Grindeanu has argued the measures were meant to bring penal law into line with the constitution in the European Union member state and reduce overcrowding in prisons.

But critics see the moves as a brazen attempt to let off the many lawmakers who have been ensnared in a major anti-corruption drive in recent years, as Romania seeks to shed its reputation as one of the bloc’s most graft-riddled countries.