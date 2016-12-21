Romania could be headed for first woman prime minister

Sevil Shhaideh

Bucharest, Romania: Romania could be headed for its first female prime minister.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of Romania’s Social Democratic party (PSD) which won recent parliamentary elections, proposed on Wednesday that Sevil Shhaideh take the post of prime minister.

President Klaus Iohannis is consulting with political leaders before nominating a prime minister, who Parliament needs to approve. If approved by lawmakers, she would also become the country’s first Muslim prime minister.

Dragnea is banned from being premier because he has a conviction for election fraud.

On Wednesday, Dragnea called his April 2016 conviction “unjust” and said the law that stops him being premier “so far” was “profoundly unconstitutional”. The new Parliament could vote to change the 2001 law that bans anyone with a conviction of holding a ministerial post.

The little known Shhaideh was minister for regional development for six months in 2015, a ministry she worked in since 2012.

The 52-year-old has served under a previous leftist-led government as regional development minister.

The left-leaning Social Democrats easily won the December 11 parliamentary elections, but did not secure a majority and will govern with a minority partner.

The PSD and its junior coalition partner and long-time ally ALDE have an outright majority in parliament of 250 MPs in the 465-seat, two-house assembly.

“I have come up with a solution that I hope will be accepted so that a government is in place quickly to ensure we have a budget plan approved by January 15,” Dragnea told reporters.

Dragnea made clear he intended to be the power behind the new government.

“If appointed, she would be prime minister, but the political responsibility stays with me first of all, Dragnea said. She has work capacity, knowledge of public administration and EU fund absorption and of all ministries’ operations.”

Dragnea and Shhaideh, who comes from Romania’s tiny Muslim community, are close. He was a witness at her 2011 wedding to a Syrian-born former agriculture ministry consultant.

“Dragnea has nominated a loyal person, whose ... flaws stem from a lack of notoriety and authority within the PSD, but that hasn’t got anything to do with anything. It will be a government controlled by Dragnea,” Sergiu Miscoiu, political science professor at Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj, said.

Iohannis, the president, started two-day consultations on forming a new government with parties present in the new parliament formed after the election. He is expected to announce a prime minister designate by Friday.

The PSD, which promised higher wages and pensions during the election campaign, had hoped Dragnea, who keeps tight control of his party, would stand for prime minister but Iohannis made clear he would refuse any candidate with a criminal record.

Dragnea has kept his post as party chief despite being convicted earlier this year for abusing his influence in a referendum to impeach the country’s former president Traian Basescu, for which he received a suspended two-year jail sentence.