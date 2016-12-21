Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Romania could be headed for first woman prime minister

Shhaideh likely to win president support for PM

Image Credit: Reuters
Sevil Shhaideh
Gulf News
 

Bucharest, Romania: Romania could be headed for its first female prime minister.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of Romania’s Social Democratic party (PSD) which won recent parliamentary elections, proposed on Wednesday that Sevil Shhaideh take the post of prime minister.

President Klaus Iohannis is consulting with political leaders before nominating a prime minister, who Parliament needs to approve. If approved by lawmakers, she would also become the country’s first Muslim prime minister.

Dragnea is banned from being premier because he has a conviction for election fraud.

On Wednesday, Dragnea called his April 2016 conviction “unjust” and said the law that stops him being premier “so far” was “profoundly unconstitutional”. The new Parliament could vote to change the 2001 law that bans anyone with a conviction of holding a ministerial post.

The little known Shhaideh was minister for regional development for six months in 2015, a ministry she worked in since 2012.

The 52-year-old has served under a previous leftist-led government as regional development minister.

The left-leaning Social Democrats easily won the December 11 parliamentary elections, but did not secure a majority and will govern with a minority partner.

The PSD and its junior coalition partner and long-time ally ALDE have an outright majority in parliament of 250 MPs in the 465-seat, two-house assembly.

“I have come up with a solution that I hope will be accepted so that a government is in place quickly to ensure we have a budget plan approved by January 15,” Dragnea told reporters.

Dragnea made clear he intended to be the power behind the new government.

“If appointed, she would be prime minister, but the political responsibility stays with me first of all, Dragnea said. She has work capacity, knowledge of public administration and EU fund absorption and of all ministries’ operations.”

Dragnea and Shhaideh, who comes from Romania’s tiny Muslim community, are close. He was a witness at her 2011 wedding to a Syrian-born former agriculture ministry consultant.

“Dragnea has nominated a loyal person, whose ... flaws stem from a lack of notoriety and authority within the PSD, but that hasn’t got anything to do with anything. It will be a government controlled by Dragnea,” Sergiu Miscoiu, political science professor at Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj, said.

Iohannis, the president, started two-day consultations on forming a new government with parties present in the new parliament formed after the election. He is expected to announce a prime minister designate by Friday.

The PSD, which promised higher wages and pensions during the election campaign, had hoped Dragnea, who keeps tight control of his party, would stand for prime minister but Iohannis made clear he would refuse any candidate with a criminal record.

Dragnea has kept his post as party chief despite being convicted earlier this year for abusing his influence in a referendum to impeach the country’s former president Traian Basescu, for which he received a suspended two-year jail sentence.

More from Europe

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEurope

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Europe

Moment truck hit Berlin market caught on video
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara