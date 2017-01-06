Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

On the eastern front

The forgotten residents of eastern Ukraine are shivering through a third cold winter

  • Newly mobilized Ukrainian soldiers move to position in a APC during military drills in base Desna 100kms on nImage Credit: AP
  • Photo creditA newly mobilized Ukrainian soldier shows his skills during military drills at a base in Desna 10Image Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

Zaitseve, Ukraine: The pop of corks exploding from beverage bottles briefly replaced the thud of artillery as a unit of soldiers gathered for a warzone wedding in Ukraine’s beleaguered east. Andrey Latonov, 23, had first met medic Anya Fozhikosh, 20, at the arms depot he guarded.

“We fell in love straight away,” said the young groom, clad in combat fatigues. “Life goes on, even in wartime.” Following the nuptials, their commander gave a brief speech, penned the previous night under gunfire and grenades. Anya, in silver shoes and a bridal dress, boarded an open-top jeep with Andrey to be paraded back to their positions in the war-torn village of Zaitseve.

“We’ll have an extreme honeymoon on the front line,” smiled Anya. “We’ve been ordered to have children straight away — we can’t wait until the war ends. We might be waiting forever.”

Across Europe’s only active conflict zone, where government forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014, many Ukrainians like Anya now grudgingly accept they are trapped in a static state of war as Moscow covertly applies a policy of perpetual, violent destabilisation on its former Soviet neighbour and the world turns towards other international crises.

Now, with snow and ice gripping this deadlocked eastern front, civilians are bracing themselves for the war’s third winter. Fighting has intensified since a fleeting autumn lull, separatists have ousted one of the last remaining aid organisations, thousands of people risk being cut off from water supplies, and UN aid agencies face multimillion-pound holes.

While a ceasefire in February 2015 dampened the worst hostilities and staunched further offensives, artillery strikes and skirmishes occur daily. This forgotten, futile conflict has claimed 10,000 lives, prompted an exodus of more than two million and devastated infrastructure across Donbas, Ukraine’s impoverished mining region.

The German Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in mid-December called for an urgent end to the “recent deterioration” along the front line “for the sake of the civilian population, who are facing the third winter of the conflict”.

Donetsk’s separatist authorities recently expelled the humanitarian group, People in Need (PIN), and sealed off the NGO’s warehouse in a move that risks endangering the most vulnerable as temperatures plunge below -10 Celcius.

PIN has provided food and water to more than half a million civilians and helped a further 138,000 by repairing bombed-out homes. The Red Cross is now the only international aid organisation left in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR).

Simon Panek, director of the Czech-based PIN, warned of a “critical” situation for thousands of civilians this winter and voiced exasperation with the separatists’ decision to “prevent us from delivering assistance to people who are in dire need”. Hundreds of homes will now not receive new windows to replace those shattered by fighting, leaving many to rely on flimsy tarpaulins.

A senior DNR official accused the aid group of committing “a number of violations”. Water shortages are compounding the misery. This crisis could affect the entire country, the UN warns, as sporadic supplies in the east risk a new wave of mass displacement. Heating and water provisions for 600,000 people across the divided Luhansk region are uncertain after a water board’s debts left it unable to pay for electricity to operate pumps. Elsewhere, the use of heavy weapons has repeatedly disrupted water and electricity supplies in homes, hospitals and schools.

In the frontline village of Zaitseve, Lyudmila Pokhumova, 51, runs an unofficial aid centre from her garage. She says her neighbourhood has been without electricity and gas for months. “We try to help our neighbours but there’s only so much we can do. The world must know that war has not stopped in Donbass.”

More from Europe

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEurope

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Europe

Tube strike hits millions of Londoners
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer