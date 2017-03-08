Meciar denies role in unsolved kidnapping

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Meciar denies role in unsolved kidnapping

The 74-year-old Slovak ex-PM insisted that the Slovak Information Service (SIS) did not orchestrate the abduction of Michal Kovac junior

Gulf News
 

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia’s controversial former prime minister Vladimir Meciar has denied his administration’s intelligence agency was behind the unsolved 1995 abduction of the son of then president Michal Kovac, his main political rival.

The 74-year-old Meciar insisted that the Slovak Information Service (SIS) did not orchestrate the abduction of Michal Kovac junior, during a rare TV appearance late Tuesday night triggered by moves to reopen an investigation into the kidnapping that his government dropped in 1998.

Suspicion has swirled for years in Bratislava that Meciar, known for authoritarian tendencies, engineered the abduction himself to embarrass Kovacs. An Austrian court ruled in 1995 that it was most likely the work of Slovak authorities.

The Slovak parliament is expected to vote on whether to reopen the investigation later this month. Several previous attempts to do so have failed.

“Someone at SIS could have known about it, but it was not SIS,” Meciar told Slovakia’s TA3 news channel without elaborating on who he thought bore responsibility.

“Even today, I still don’t allow myself to tell the whole truth, it would be very shocking to the public. But it’s in my memory and it will come out in a book,” he added.

Kidnapped in August 1995 by unknown assailants in neighbouring Austria, the younger Kovac was blindfolded and handcuffed, forced to drink a bottle of whisky and given electric shocks.

He came round in his car near a police station in the Austrian town of Hainburg, near the Slovak border and just 15km from Bratislava.

A movie titled ‘Abduction’ based on the kidnapping that hit Slovak cinemas on March 2 has broken box office records, drawing 70,000 viewers in its first week.

Meciar blocked the investigation into the crime in 1998 by introducing an amnesty for “crimes committed in connection with the kidnapping of Michal Kovac Jr”.

Meciar served as Slovakia’s premier from 1990-91, 1992-94 and 1994-98. The United States and many European nations accused him of authoritarianism and corruption while in office.

Michal Kovac was the first president of independent Slovakia following the peaceful dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

During his 1993-98 term, the banker-turned-politician openly criticised Meciar’s administration for attempting to curb newly won civil liberties after the collapse of communism in 1989.

In 1996, Kovac famously refused to sign Meciar’s so-called anti-subversion law that would have curbed freedom of expression.

Kovac died of heart failure in October 2016.

More from Europe

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEurope

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Europe

Strike cancels 455 flights at Berlin airports
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE