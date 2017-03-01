Juncker’s five ‘pathways’ for EU future

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Juncker’s five ‘pathways’ for EU future

The single market becomes the ‘raison d’etre’ of the reduced bloc for want of broader agreement on political integration

Gulf News
 

Brussels: Instead of a single plan, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday unveiled a White Paper of five options for the EU’s post-Brexit future.

Ranging from doing much more to sticking with the status quo, here are the key points from Juncker’s “pathways” which the EU 27 leaders — minus Britain — will discuss at a Rome summit later this month marking the 60th anniversary of the European Union.

‘Carrying on’

The remaining 27 member states stick to the status quo, focusing on reforms, jobs, growth and investment.

There is only “incremental progress” on strengthening the euro single currency while member states agree a limited degree of defence cooperation.

This should allow the EU 27 “to continue to deliver concrete results, based on a shared sense of purpose.”

‘Nothing but the single market’

The single market becomes the “raison d’etre” of the reduced bloc for want of broader agreement on political integration.

Britain long favoured this option, believing the EU would be much more effective if it operated as a single economy without the distraction of pursuing ever closer political union.

The price by 2025 is that “the capacity to act collectively is limited. This may widen the gap between expectations and delivery at all levels,” the White Paper says.

‘Those who want to do more’

A multi-speed EU 27 emerges, with some member states pushing ahead in “one or several coalitions of the willing” on key areas such as defence, internal security, taxation and justice.

The 19 euro countries for example could harmonise their tax systems — up to now a no-go area for most member states.

Other member states may join in later.

This option means “the unity of the EU at 27 is preserved while further cooperation is made possible for those who want.”

‘Doing less, more effectively’

The EU 27 focuses on a reduced agenda where it can deliver clear benefits — technological innovation, trade, security, immigration, borders and defence.

It pulls back from other areas — regional development, health, employment or social policy, leaving them to member states.

The result is a simplified, less ambitious EU which “helps to close the gap between promise and delivery.”

‘Doing much more together’

Dubbed the “Verhofstadt option” after the European Parliament’s federalist Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, under this option member states decide that neither they nor the EU are able to face current global challenges and so agree “to share more power, resources and decision-making across the board.”

The single currency is made central to the project. “The euro area is strengthened with the clear understanding that whatever is beneficial for countries sharing the common currency is also beneficial for all.”

EU law has a much larger role, determining more citizens’ rights.

The White Paper cautions however, “there is the risk of alienating parts of society which feel that the EU lacks legitimacy or has taken too much power away from national authorities.”

More from Europe

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEurope

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Brexit
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Europe

100 diners flee without paying
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays