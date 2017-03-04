Mobile
Irish nationalists surge in Northern Ireland election

In results declared early Friday, the Democratic Unionist Party led with 28 seats, just one more than Sinn Fein's total.

 

DUBLIN: Sinn Fein, the Irish nationalist party, has fallen just short of becoming the largest party in elections for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

In results declared early Friday, the Democratic Unionist Party led with 28 seats, just one more than Sinn Fein's total.

At stake in the outcome from Thursday's snap election is the revival or demise of power-sharing between Irish Catholics and British Protestants, the central objective of the U.S.-brokered Good Friday peace accord nearly two decades ago.

Sinn Fein was seeking to overtake the Protestants of the Democratic Unionists and become the No. 1 party for the first time in Northern Ireland - an achievement that would have given Sinn Fein the right to the top government post of "first minister."
 

