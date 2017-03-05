Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Merkel will meet Trump next week

US President and German Chancellor have had a chilly relationship

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel has lectured the US President on conventional standards of decency.Image Credit: Reuters
  • President Donald Trump has criticised the German leader’s refugee policy, calling it ‘insane’.Image Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to hold her first meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on March 14, the White House confirmed, adding that a joint press conference was likely.

While former US president Barack Obama had labelled Merkel an “outstanding partner,” there has been little known contact between the German leader and Trump since he took office.

Following Trump’s shock election, Merkel reminded the billionaire of democratic values in their first phone conversation.

Any “close cooperation” must be on the basis of the “values of democracy, freedom, respect for the rule of law and human dignity, regardless of origin, skin colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation or political belief,” she said at the time.

The two leaders will come together as the trans-Atlantic relationship faces its biggest test in decades.

The meeting is a chance for the two leaders to present their world views to each other face to face after Trump’s turbulent early weeks as president. Concerns among European leaders include a US shift toward protectionism and differences over the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), Russia and climate change.

Merkel met Vice-President Mike Pence at a security conference in Munich two weeks ago in an attempt to establish a rapport between the two governments. “No nation can resolve the world’s problems alone,” Merkel told the conference. “These great global crises can only be resolved together.”

As she campaigns for a fourth term in September elections, Merkel has spoken out strongly in favour of a multilateral trade agenda that Trump has called into question. The US president called Merkel’s open-door refugee policy “insane” while on the campaign trail, once predicting that she wouldn’t be re-elected as chancellor. The two are also expected to meet at the German-hosted Group of 20 summit in Hamburg in July.

To prepare for their first meeting, Merkel was said around the time of his inauguration to be poring over old interviews and video of Trump, seeking clues on how to influence and read the US president.

Europe’s longest-serving leader and the billionaire-turned-president will have no shortage of topics to discuss. Merkel has condemned Trump’s migration restrictions, pushed back on his administration’s claims about manipulation of the euro’s exchange rate, criticised efforts to divide the European Union and warned that America will still need allies.

For his part, Trump frequently expressed contempt for Merkel and her migration policy as she struggled with more than 1 million asylum seekers who arrived in Germany over the past two years. While her party’s poll numbers have declined, Merkel’s popularity hasn’t dropped significantly.

“You watch what happens to Angela Merkel, who I always thought of as a very good leader until she did this,” Trump told a campaign rally in Virginia last August. “Angela, what happened?”

Last month’s European visit by Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary James Mattis brought a measure of reassurance to Nato allies that the US will stand by its commitments. Tillerson also said the US is committed to German-French peace efforts in eastern Ukraine.

Merkel confronts her own challenges in seeking to forge a relationship with Trump. Germany’s Social Democrats have largely closed the poll gap Merkel’s party this year after appointing Martin Schulz to challenge her. Schulz has scored political points on the campaign trail by criticising Trump.

“There will be no bashing with me, no badmouthing the EU,” Schulz told a rally this week, drawing a contrast with the US president.

More from Germany

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeGermany

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Germany

Pollution from Volkswagens to kill 1,200: study

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza