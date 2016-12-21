Germany hunts for attacker after suspect cleared

People lay flowers on a makeshift memorial near the Christmas market in Berlin on Wednesday.

BERLIN: German police on Wednesday stepped up their hunt for the driver of a truck that ploughed through a Berlin Christmas market, in a deadly assault claimed by Daesh.

The sole suspect — a 23-year-old Pakistani asylum seeker — was released late on Tuesday for lack of evidence, prompting fears of a killer on the loose and further rattling nerves in a shocked country.

“We can’t rule out that the perpetrator is on the run,” Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told public broadcaster ZDF.

Twelve people were killed when the Polish-registered articulated truck, laden with steel beams, slammed into the crowded holiday market on Monday, smashing wooden stalls and crushing victims.

Twenty-four remained in hospital, 14 of whom were seriously injured, according to de Maiziere.

The scenes instantly revived nightmarish memories of the July 14 truck assault in the French Riviera city of Nice, where 86 people were killed by a Tunisian terrorist.

De Maiziere said several lines of inquiry were being pursued, but “we should let the security services do their job.”

“No one will rest until the perpetrator or perpetrators have been caught,” he told ARD public television.

The attack comes at a sensitive time for Chancellor Angela Merkel who is running for a fourth term in 2017 but has faced strong criticism over her decision last year to open the country’s borders to refugees.

In a blow to investigators, federal prosecutors announced they had to release the only suspect in custody after finding no forensic evidence to link him to Germany’s deadliest attack in recent years.

The Pakistani man was arrested late on Monday after he was reportedly seen jumping out of the truck and fleeing the scene.

But officials had expressed growing doubts over whether they had the right suspect in custody, and he denied the charges under repeated questioning.

“We may have a dangerous criminal in the area,” Berlin’s police chief Klaus Kandt said, adding that security would be boosted while urging “heightened vigilance”.

Following the suspect’s release, Kandt told ARD television “one or more” perpetrators were believed to be on the run and possibly armed.

Police said they were chasing up more than 500 tips from the public and examining DNA traces found in the cab of the truck.

“I am fairly confident that we will have a new suspect tomorrow or very soon,” the head of the BDK police union, Andre Schulz, told ZDF late on Tuesday.

Images from the aftermath of the rampage showed the mangled truck with its windscreen smashed, a trail of destruction in its wake, while survivors recounted harrowing stories of near misses and bloody carnage.

Merkel visited the scene of the carnage for a minute’s silence on Tuesday and then joined a memorial service in the adjacent Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

Mourners placed flowers and candles at the site while German flags flew at half-mast.

Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate was lit in the national colours in honour of the victims, and foreign leaders, led by US President Barack Obama, sent their condolences.