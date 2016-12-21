Berlin attacks — the latest

Buckingham Palace on lockdown

LONDON: Roads in front of Buckingham Palace will be shut during the daily Changing of the Guard ceremony starting on Wednesday following the truck attack that killed 12 people in Berlin, British police said. The military ceremony regularly brings crowds of tourists outside the gates of Queen Elizabeth II’s residence in central London and previously there have only been some traffic restrictions while it takes place.

Bundesliga teams pay tribute

BERLIN: Bundesliga teams paid tribute to the victims of the Berlin Christmas market terror attack before Tuesday’s four matches with a minute’s silence, while players wore black armbands. Fans paid their respects at grounds in Dortmund, Moenchengladbach, Hamburg and Frankfurt. “With this, we would like to show a sense of solidarity with the victims, but also with the citizens of our capital,” said Dr Reinhard Rauball, president of the German Football League. Truck driver fought for his life

WARSAW: He was the first victim of Berlin Christmas market attack — a 37-year-old Polish truck driver who was stabbed and shot to death in the cabin of his truck. One of his colleagues said he was so dedicated to his work and his truck that he could be expected to defend the vehicle “to the end”. Lukasz Urban was found dead in the cabin of the truck that was hijacked and driven into the crowd on Monday evening.

Solidarity with the city of Nice

BERLIN: Throughout Tuesday, Berliners bearing flowers and candles placed them at makeshift memorials near the site. Oliver Horn said he had written “Même pas peur” (French for “Not even afraid”), from the aftermath of the Nice attacks, on a poster and hung it near the site. The sign caught the attention of Cyril Leteuil, visiting from Bordeaux. “It’s just like Nice,” he said. “We’ve seen this in France.”

‘Our community stands for peace’

BERLIN: Several hundred people attended an emotional service near the market, located beside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, a symbolic site whose spire, jagged from bomb damage, was intentionally left unrepaired after the Second World War. Among those who came were a group of 60 to 70 members of a local mosque. “We wanted to show our solidarity,” said Hasnen Ahmad, “and that our community stands for peace.”

Daesh claims Berlin attack

BEIRUT: A “soldier” of Daesh carried out a truck attack, a news agency linked to the terrorists said on Tuesday. “A soldier of Daesh carried out the Berlin operation in response to appeals to target citizens of coalition countries,” it said.

While Germany has so far been spared the devastating jihadist carnage that has hit neighbouring France and Belgium, it has suffered a spate of attacks this year.

German right in fury

BERLIN: Marcus Pretzell, chairman of the right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany, tweeted: “When will the German legal state strike back? When will this damned hypocrisy finally stop? These are Merkel’s dead!” Pretzell also shared a tweet by Justice Minister Heiko Maas announcing that flags at the ministry would fly at half-mast alongside the comment: “If the government doesn’t act soon, you can soon see the masts in half.”

Farage in Twitter storm

LONDON: A tussle has broken out between British politician Nigel Farage and the widower of a slain British lawmaker after Farage said that the attacks were the “legacy” of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “Terrible news from Berlin but no surprise,” he wrote on Twitter. His tweet prompted a reply from Brendan Cox, the husband of slain British lawmaker Jo Cox: “Blaming politicians for the actions of extremists? That’s a slippery slope Nigel,” Cox responded.