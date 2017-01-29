Left winger, ex-PM duel for French Socialist nomination

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Left winger, ex-PM duel for French Socialist nomination

Hamon is favourite to clinch the nomination, having dominated the race with his radical proposals on work, state aid and the environment

  • A woman casts her vote during the French left’s presidential primary election, in Lyon, centralFrance.Image Credit: AP
  • Valls, right, casts his vote during the second round of the Socialist party primary election in Evry, south ofImage Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

PARIS: France’s ruling Socialists began choosing between left winger Benoit Hamon and centrist ex-prime minister Manuel Valls in a presidential primary run-off Sunday, overshadowed by a scandal engulfing the election’s conservative front-runner.

Hamon, 49, is favourite to clinch the nomination, having dominated the race with his radical proposals on work, state aid and the environment.

But Valls, 54, says his experience makes him a more credible choice and claims his rival’s tax-and-spend programme would condemn the party to an inevitable defeat.

Whoever wins is expected to face an uphill task with polls showing the Socialist candidate being eliminated in the first round of the election in April after five years under unpopular Socialist President Francois Hollande.

The contest is being watched closely after Britain’s vote to leave the EU and Donald Trump’s victory in the United States.

Forecasts currently show conservative candidate Francois Fillon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen out in front, ahead of the independent centrist Emmanuel Macron.

The top two candidates from the April 23 first round will go through to the final vote on May 7.

Fillon’s campaign has been dealt a serious blow by claims that he used public money to give his wife a “fake job”.

French authorities this week opened a preliminary inquiry into allegations that Fillon’s Welsh-born wife Penelope collected half a million euros (Dh1.96 million) as a parliamentary aide — for little to no work.

Investigators are also looking into payments she received from a magazine owned by a friend of Fillon.

Fillon, who won the conservative Republicans’ nomination last year with promises to slash public spending and restore morality in politics, insists that his wife’s role was real and said he is the victim of a smear campaign.

“How can we not consider that there are forces at work to silence me and to weaken my candidacy, or even try to prevent me from appearing?” Fillon told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday.

He called it a “plot” and vowed to fight “with all my strength and to the end.”

On Sunday, he will address a Paris rally to try to shore up support, after an Odoxa poll Friday which showed his approval ratings falling four points to 38 per cent.

The Socialist primary has confirmed a chasm within the ruling party, between a pragmatic, centre-left camp led by Valls and a staunchly leftist faction around Hamon.

Hamon won a first round of voting last week that whittled the candidates down from seven to two, taking 36 per cent to Valls’s 31.5 per cent.

Around 7,500 polling stations opened at 0800 GMT, with voters able to cast their ballots until around 1800 GMT after paying one euro to participate.

One of the biggest potential winners of the primary could be former economy minister Macron.

The 39-year-old former investment banker, who quit the Socialist government last year to run for president as an independent, has been drawing large crowds at his rallies and is creeping up on Fillon and Le Pen in polls.

He is tipped for further gains if, as expected, Hamon beats Valls, with Socialist moderates turned off by Hamon’s programme expected to decamp to Macron.

Valls has said he will not support Hamon’s programme if the latter wins.

If the tough-talking ex-premier emerges victorious, there could also be a flight from the Socialist camp.

Some left wingers have said they would shift their support to far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who is running fourth in election polls.

Hamon’s ideas include a proposal to introduce a universal basic income to offset dwindling work opportunities in an age of automation.

Valls argued that the plan for a state handout for everyone, irrespective of income, that would eventually reach €750 a month would “ruin” France.

He also said Friday that Fillon’s woes showed the election “was not over”.

Le Pen told TF1 television Saturday that Fillon, who has pledged to quit the race if charged over his wife’s payments, faced a “trust problem”.

“The French are rightfully asking themselves: who is the real Fillon? Is this not a man who likes money and who manoeuvred to enrich himself?” she said.

More from France

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Nicolas Sarkozy
follow this tag on MGNNicolas Sarkozy
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeFrance

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Nicolas Sarkozy
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In France

EU parliament to take funds from Le Pen salary

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis