Le Pen aide charged in fake jobs scandal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Le Pen aide charged in fake jobs scandal

French poll rival Macron hails turning point in campaign after winning support of key centrist

Image Credit: AFP
French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen.
 

Paris: France’s Emmanuel Macron won the support of a key centrist Wednesday, hailing it as a turning point in his presidential campaign as an aide to his far-right rival Marine Le Pen was charged in a fake jobs scandal.

With two months to go before France’s increasingly unpredictable election, centrist veteran Francois Bayrou announced an alliance with Macron to counter the “major threat” posed by the far-right.

Bayrou had hinted for months at his own presidential run but ended the suspense by saying he would not mount a rival bid, to avoid splitting the votes of moderates to the benefit of Le Pen.

His announcement came as a boost to centrist ex-economy minister Macron, who has seen his ratings rise in recent weeks after conservative challenger Francois Fillon was hit by damaging corruption allegations, but has slipped behind him again in the latest poll.

Le Pen, meanwhile, suffered a blow Wednesday when her personal assistant Catherine Griset was charged with breach of trust in a probe into allegations the candidate’s National Front (FN) party defrauded the European Parliament of about 340,000 euros ($360,000).

The legislature accuses Le Pen, an MEP, of using parliamentary funds to pay Griset as well as her bodyguard Thierry Legier while they worked for her party in France rather than at the parliament. Le Pen has furiously denied the allegations.

The scandal comes as Fillon battles his own investigation into claims his British-born wife Penelope was paid around 700,000 euros ($739,000) over 15 years as a parliamentary assistant, despite little evidence that she did any work.

But while Fillon’s ratings took a dive after “Penelopegate”, opinion polls currently show Le Pen winning the first round of the election in April 23, although she is forecast to lose in the runoff on May 7.

Le Pen ‘is threat to France’

Bayrou, who ran three times for president and came third in 2007 with more than 18 percent of the vote, told a press conference he was backing Macron to fight the “major and immediate threat for our country and Europe” posed by Le Pen.

Macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker, is campaigning as a pro-Europe progressive and says he is “neither of the left nor the right”.

He told AFP he had accepted Bayrou’s offer to join forces, hailing it as a “turning point” in the campaign and French political life.

Bayrou, who has a reputation for probity, condemned the corruption scandals that have embroiled both Fillon and Le Pen.

“What is most shocking is the tacit and nearly unanimous acceptance of these abuses,” he said.

Once a key force in French politics, Bayrou’s support has shrunk in recent years.

An Elabe poll Tuesday had shown him likely to garner around six percent of votes in the first round of the election on April 23, compared with 18.5 percent for Macron.

Supporters had already defected to the Macron camp before Bayrou’s announcement Wednesday.

Bayrou described Macron as a “brilliant” individual and said he hoped that together they could finally bridge France’s entrenched left-right divide.

Le Pen surges

Le Pen, who has vowed to call a referendum on France’s membership of the European Union if elected, has blasted the allegations of misusing EU money, describing the investigation as a vendetta.

“The French people are well aware of the difference between genuine cases and political intrigues,” she told reporters at a campaign event earlier Wednesday.

While pollsters believe the 48-year-old trained lawyer will fail to garner the 50 percent needed for victory in the final run-off, she is closing the gap with both Fillon and Macron in hypothetical second-round match-ups.

A poll in early January by Ifop gave Le Pen 36 percent to 64 percent for Fillon in the second round, a 28-point gap.

She narrowed that to 12 points in an Elabe survey published Tuesday that showed her losing by 44 to 56 percent.

Her numbers are similar in a theoretical duel with Macron, at 42 to 58 percent.

More from France

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Nicolas Sarkozy
follow this tag on MGNNicolas Sarkozy
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeFrance

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
Nicolas Sarkozy
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In France

Hollande flays Britain over child refugees

Framed Gallery

One week: French artist entombed in rock

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen