Paris: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen does not have the funds she needs for her presidential election campaign next year, as banks continue to decline to lend to her National Front for political reasons, a senior party official said on Thursday.

National Front Secretary General Nicolas Bay told Europe 1 radio he had sought a loan of about €27 million ($28 million) for the presidential and legislative campaigns next year “from among banking establishments in France, Europe and around the world.” He said French banks were refusing to lend the party money.

“That poses a problem of discrimination based on political opinions,” he said.

SocGen, Credit Agricole, BPCE and Credit Mutuel did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while BNP Paribas and the French banking federation declined to comment. The French media have in the past published letters from French banks refusing loans to National Front.

Le Pen has the support of around a quarter of French voters according to opinion polls, but campaign funding has long been an issue.

In 2014 it emerged that the party had received a 9 million euro loan from a Russian lender.

Le Pen’s ties with Russia have come under scrutiny in recent weeks amid reports that the CIA concluded that President Vladimir Putin directed hackers to buoy the candidacy of Donald Trump in the US. Le Pen is running second in the race to become France’s next president and is openly supportive of Putin’s military operations in Syria and his annexation of Crimea.

FCRB lent the National Front €9 million in 2014. In the same year, party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen’s political fund Cotelec received another €2 million-euro loan from a Russian-backed fund based in Cyprus, news website Mediapart reported. Saint Just said Cotelec helped fund the party’s 2015 regional campaign. Le Pen wouldn’t have any problem in getting a Russian loan but has apparently decided the risks outweigh the benefits because she’d be hounded for this by the French media, said Sergei Markov, a political consultant to the Kremlin administration. “Le Pen doesn’t want to endanger her chances,” Markov said by phone. While Russia sees the conservative candidate Francois Fillon as a strong presidential contender, it also doesn’t rule out a far-right victory, he said.

Le Pen has raised some money from followers and the party has some reserves it can draw on, Saint Just said, without giving any figures.

“In these funding matters you have to remain discreet,” he said. “No figures, no names.”

The National Front leader and her allies have made multiple trips to Moscow or Crimea in recent years. Putin this month signed a “working agreement” with Austria’s populist Freedom Party in Moscow, after the group reached the runoff for its presidential election.

Amid concern that Russia may also seek to influence European elections, the National Front has begun to play down its ties to Moscow. In February Saint Just said the party was reaching out to Russian banks for €25 million to bankroll its presidential campaign.

Unlike other candidates, Le Pen hasn’t disclosed her campaign’s funding or spending.

Republicans nominee Francois Fillon, who is leading in the polls, published the spending on his primary campaign on Wednesday while centrist contender Emmanuel Macron said his newly founded party En Marche! has raised €4 million from donors. Both disclosures were voluntary as campaign accounts don’t have be made public in France.

The two-round presidential election is scheduled for April 23 and May 7 and the French will return to the polls on June 11 and 18 to elect delegates to the National Assembly, the lower chamber.