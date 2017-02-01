France’s Fillon decries institutional ‘coup d’etat’ against his presidency bid

Paris: French presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Wednesday asked his fellow conservative lawmakers to stay loyal to him in the face of a scandal over his wife’s work, denouncing the furore that has hurt is campaign as the work of left-wing opponents.

“We are facing an institutional coup d’etat from the left,” said a member of parliament for The Republicans party who attended a meeting with Fillon.

The lawmaker, who wanted to stay anonymous, said Fillon asked his fellows to “hold on for 15 days” - long enough for the official inquiry into the affair to run its course.

“Nobody will stop Francois Fillon and the Right from being present in the first round of the presidential election and the second round of the presidential election,” Fillon’s spokesman Thierry Solere said later.

Fillon has lost his spot as favourite to win the presidential election this year since the opening of an official inquiry into a newspaper report that his wife and family earned over 1 million euros, mostly taxpayer-funded, for doing very little work.

Party grandees have been considering the need for a Plan B without him.

Fillon would not even make the second round of this spring’s election in France, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, cranking up the pressure on him as a scandal over his wife’s work engulfed his campaign.

The poll by Elabe pointed to rising support for far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, but it showed centrist Emmanuel Macron most likely to win the presidency - snatching the position of favourite that Fillon held until last week.

The poll by Elabe for Les Echos newspaper was conducted on January 30 and 31, a few days after a newspaper report that said Fillon’s wife was paid taxpayers’ money for fake work. Fillon has said the work was genuine, but an inquiry has been opened and the couple have been interviewed by police.

Fillon, chosen in November by a party primary, has said he will stand down if he is put under formal investigation. He was due to meet members of his party on Wednesday as some of them consider a campaign without him. It was unclear how a new candidate could emerge with less than three months to go before the election.

At issue is an inquiry prompted by a report in the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine and subsequent reports by the same paper that Penelope Fillon was paid €831,440 (Dh3.2 million or $897,539) of public funds for work it alleged she did not do.

Elabe’s poll offered two first-round voting scenarios; one in which another centrist, Francois Bayrou, stands for election, and another in which he does not.

Voting intentions for Macron were unchanged or up 1 point to 22-23 percent, depending on the scenario. Le Pen’s first round score was up by 3 points to 26-27 percent.

Fillon’s score fell by between 5 and 6 points to 19-20 percent.

Both the scenarios would eliminate Fillon from the May 7 second round, a contest between the two top scorers in the April 23 first round.