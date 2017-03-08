Former envoy vows not to serve under Le Pen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Former envoy vows not to serve under Le Pen

Thierry Dana far-right leader’s policies are at odds with French principles

Gulf News
 

PARIS: France’s ambassador to Japan has pledged not to serve under far-right leader Marine Le Pen if she becomes president, saying her policies are at odds with French principles.

Thierry Dana, writing in Le Monde newspaper, became the first high-ranking French diplomat to state publicly that he would step down rather than work for Le Pen if she were to win presidential elections held over two rounds in April and May.

“If the pieces of the French tragedy which are being put in place were to lead to her election, I would stand aside from any diplomatic role,” Dana said.

“I couldn’t loyally defend your positions, which run counter to all the principles championed by France when it is great in the world,” he wrote.

Buoyed by the election of President Donald Trump in the United States and by Britons’ vote to leave the European Union, Le Pen’s anti-immigration, anti-EU National Front hopes for similar populist momentum in the French election.

Outgoing President Francois Hollande also warned ministers at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday about the threat posed by the extreme right, especially to France’s role in the European Union, government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said.

Most polls show Le Pen winning the first round but losing heavily in the second, whether she is pitted against independent centrist Emmanuel Macron or conservative Francois Fillon.

However, Fillon’s legal woes over allegations of misuse of public money have increased investors’ concerns that Le Pen could win and take France out of the Euro and the European Union.

Dana, 60, said he was due to take up a new diplomatic post in the summer, but he would rather give it up than “serve the diplomacy of the National Front”.

“When you claim to restore our grandeur, you are shutting France in a cellar filled with demons that we thought had been forgotten,” he said.

The diplomat raised concerns over a speech by Le Pen last month when she warned civil servants who took part in “persecutions” of government opponents that they would be held responsible for their actions once the current government had been swept from power.

“You won’t need to punish me for serving you badly, because I will simply refuse to serve you,” Dana said.

National Front deputy leader Florian Philippot responded on Twitter: “Go ahead and resign then. No problem.” European Union lawmakers removed Le Pen’s EU parliamentary immunity last week for tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence. She has refused to attend a summons by judges in a separate probe over allegations of misuse of EU funds until after the election, her lawyer has said.

More from France

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Nicolas Sarkozy
follow this tag on MGNNicolas Sarkozy
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeFrance

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Nicolas Sarkozy
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In France

Thales up for metro at Al Maktoum International

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE