Explosion at EDF's Flamanville plant, no nuclear risk: Report

No contamination risk after explosion at EDF's Flamanville plant, says official

Image Credit: AFP
A staff at EDF's Flamanville nuclear power plant is seen in this picture taken on Novembre 13, 2016.
 

Paris:  An explosion occurred at French utility EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday in which there may have been some injuries but from which there was no nuclear risk, French newspaper Ouest France reported on its web site, citing local police.

Officials at EDF's Paris headquarters had no immediate comment and local officials at the plant in western France could not be immediately reached for comment. 

French news agency reported that the explosion in northern France caused minor injuries but happened outside the plant's nuclear zone and posed no risk of contamination, authorities said.

"It is a significant technical event but it is not a nuclear accident," senior local official Olivier Marmion told AFP following the blast at the Flamanville plant 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Cherbourg.

