The manhunt for killers

Malaysian police are investigating the apparent assassination of Kim Jong-nam, who died from VX nerve agent poisoning on 13 February after telling staff at Kuala Lumpur international airport that a woman had sprayed chemicals on his face.

Two woman have been charged with murder and seven North Koreans are wanted in connection with the attack on the exiled half-brother of the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un.

Arrested

Siti Aisyah

Nationality Indonesian

Age 25

Date of arrest 16 February

Siti is accused of wiping an unidentified toxic liquid on Kim Jong-nam’s face. She has told police that she was duped into playing a role in the killing, believing it to be part of a television comedy prank. However, Malaysia’s police chief said Siti was “trained” and had even practised the attack in various public places, including a shopping mall.

Doan Thi Huong

Nationality Vietnamese

Age 28

Date of arrest 15 February

Huong is believed to be the young woman shown in CCTV footage grabbing Kim Jong-nam from behind and wiping his face. She was wearing a white jumper emblazoned with “LOL” in large black print across the front on the day of the attack. Huong stayed at a hotel near the airport in the days before the attack, booking the cheapest room and carrying a wad of cash. Huong and Siti are the two suspects accused of the assault and were charged with murder on March 1.

Released

Mohammad Farid Bin Jalaluddin

Nationality Malaysian

Age 26

Date of arrest 15 February

Siti’s boyfriend was arrested but police later released him on bail.

Ri Jong-chol

Nationality North Korean

Age 46

Date of arrest 17 February

The man is the only North Korean to have been arrested although he was released do to a lack of evidence and deported on March 3. Speaking outside the North Korea embassy in Beijing, he accused Malaysia of using coercion to try to extract a confession from him. Ri is reportedly a chemistry expert, who worked at an IT company in Malaysia.

Wanted

Kim Uk-il

Nationality North Korean

Age 37

Employee from North Korea’s state airline, Air Koryo.

Kim Uk-il was first named as a “person of interest” who was called in for questioning. Police later issued an arrest warrant after he failed to appear.

Other suspects

Four other North Koreans – all of whom entered Malaysia less than a month before the attack and left on the day Kim Jong-nam died – are suspects in the case.

Ri Ji-hyon

Age 33

Hong Song-hac

Age 34

O Jong-gil

Age 55

Ri Jae-nam

Age 57

A sixth North Korean suspect, Ri Ji U, aged 30, may still be in Malaysia, police say.

People of interest

Malaysian police are seeking a senior North Korean diplomat from the embassy in Kuala Lumpur, who has been “called in for assistance” by investigators, although he is not a suspect.

The embassy has aggressively tried to stymie the investigation, demanding that no autopsy take place and the body be released immediately. North Korea’s ambassador, Kang Chol, has since been expelled after Malaysia demanded but did not receive an apology for Pyongyang’s attacks on the investigation.

Hyon Kwang-song

Nationality North Korean

Age 44

Second secretary of the embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in Kuala Lumpur. Police sent a letter to the embassy to request an interview with the diplomat. He has not come forward.