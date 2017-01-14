Thai parliament approves king’s constitutional changes request

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thai parliament approves king’s constitutional changes request

Elections likely to be held by mid 2018

Gulf News
 

BANGKOK: Thailand’s military-backed parliament voted overwhelmingly on Friday to make amendments to the constitution as suggested by the new king’s office, a move likely to delay a general election scheduled for the end of the year.

The military-backed constitution is a key part of the junta’s plans to hold an election to return Thailand to democratic rule following a 2014 coup.

The draft constitution was approved in a referendum last year and has been awaiting endorsement by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who took the throne in December after the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who commanded immense respect from Thais during his 70-year reign.

Promulgation of the charter, which was forwarded to the palace for royal endorsement in November, was expected in early February.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday the office of King Vajiralongkorn had asked for several changes to clauses related to royal power in the draft constitution, a rare intervention by a sitting Thai monarch.

In order to make those changes, the National Legislative Assembly has first to amend the interim constitution.

Of 231 assembly members, 228 voted in favour of the changes on Friday with three abstaining.

The assembly also made changes allowing the king to travel overseas without having to appoint a regent to rule in his stead.

King Vajiralongkorn travelled frequently while he was crown prince and has spent a significant amount of his adult life abroad, mostly in Germany.

Somjet Boonthanom, a member of parliament, said it was likely that elections would take place next year.

“The election will take place 15 months after the constitution is endorsed,” Somjet told Reuters.

The US State Department said the United States, a long-time ally of Thailand which scaled back contacts after the coup, wanted to see Thailand “return to inclusive, democratic rule as soon as possible.”

“We want Thailand to emerge from this transition period as a strong, sustainable, and prosperous democracy that reflects and represents the views of all Thais and protects human rights and fundamental freedoms,” said Katina Adams, a spokeswoman for the department.

The government must first make the requested amendments. The king then has 90 days to approve the amended charter, Somjet said.

“According to the steps, the election should happen early to mid-2018,” he said.

Both the junta and the Royal Household Bureau declined to comment on why the changes were requested by the king.

More from Asia

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity