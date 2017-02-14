Supporters of Indonesia capital’s governor in colourful push for votes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Supporters of Indonesia capital’s governor in colourful push for votes

The checkered shirts are aimed at invoking a folksy charm and conjuring up a sense of hard work, and Purnama often wears one

Gulf News
 

JAKARTA: Supporters of the governor of Indonesia’s capital are hoping their checkered shirts in red, white and blue will help galvanise the vote in a city election on Wednesday and win a second term for their leader.

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is Jakarta’s first ethnic Chinese and Christian governor, and the election in the city of 10 million people has stoked religious tension in the Muslim-majority country.

Purnama has won middle-class support for cutting red tape and improving the performance of the bureaucracy, but he has been campaigning for re-election while on trial for blasphemy, after being accused of insulting the Quran.

He denies doing so.

The checkered shirts were first popularised by his predecessor as city governor, Joko Widodo, who became president of the world’s third-largest democracy in 2014.

The shirts are aimed at invoking a folksy charm and conjuring up a sense of hard work, and Purnama often wears one.

His supporters have also taken up the fashion, turning up at his weekly court appearances where they are separated by police in colourful contrast to white-clad members of a hardline Muslim group calling for Purnama to be jailed.

Purnama suffered a hit in the polls, apparently related to his trial, but his support has rebounded over the past few weeks.

His campaign team is hoping the checkered shirts will resonate with voters, in much the same way that U.S President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” red baseball caps did.

“It’s simple, easily remembered and is a symbol for hard workers,” said Purnama campaign official Guntur Romli.

“We’re invoking that memory,” Romli said, referring to recollections of Widodo, a hugely popular Jakarta governor who has retained strong backing after his move to the presidential palace.

Near Purnama’s campaign headquarters, the red, white and dark blue checkered shirts cost up to 170,000 rupiah (Dh47.75; $13) and have recently been selling fast at street stalls.

Hats, mugs and key chains bearing the likeness of Purnama, who is known by his nickname Ahok, were also on display.

Office worker Emma Kusuma, who was browsing through the merchandise this week, said she had made the trip from the outskirts of Jakarta.

“I was hoping to catch a glimpse of Ahok and take photos with him,” she said.

Other businesses are also trying to cash in: fast-food chains and online shopping sites have launched election promotions, including discounts for those who share the same name as candidates.

Purnama, who was Widodo’s deputy when he was running Jakarta, is in a tight race with Agus Yudhoyono, the son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and a former education minister, Anies Baswedan.

Baswedan often wears a white shirt and a black Muslim cap while campaigning, while Yudhoyono tends to be more casual in a black polo shirt.

But neither has established a trademark style.

— Reuters

More from Asia

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Asia

Samsung heir appears in handcuffs
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa