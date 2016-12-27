Stun guns and male crew: Korean Air to get tough on unruly passengers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Stun guns and male crew: Korean Air to get tough on unruly passengers

New guidelines will also see banning of passengers with a history of unruly behaviour

Gulf News
 

GIMPO, South Korea: Korean Air Lines said it will allow crew members to “readily use stun guns” to manage violent passengers, and hire more male flight attendants, after coming in for criticism from US singer Richard Marx over its handling of a recent incident.

The new crew guidelines, announced on Tuesday following the December 20 incident, will also include more staff training, use of the latest device to tie up a violent passenger, and the banning of passengers with a history of unruly behaviour.

Men account for about one-tenth of Korean Air flight attendants, and the carrier said it will try to have at least one male on duty in the cabin for each flight.

“While US carriers have taken stern action on violent on-board behaviour following the terrorist attacks of September 11 (2001), Asian carriers including us have not imposed tough standards because of Asian culture,” Korean Air president Chi Chang-hoon told a news conference.

“We will use the latest incident to put safety foremost and strengthen our safety standards,” he said.

In South Korea, the number of unlawful acts committed aboard aeroplanes has more than tripled over the past five years, according to government data.

South Korean police on Tuesday sought an arrest warrant for the passenger involved in the latest incident, identified by his surname Lim, on charges including inflicting injury to the crew and a passenger on the Vietnam to South Korea flight.

An airline spokesman said the man had consumed two-and-a-half shots of whiskey during the flight.

The incident came to light when Marx said on Facebook and Twitter that he helped subdue “a psycho passenger attacking crew members and other passengers,” accusing crew members of being “ill-trained” and “ill-equipped” to handle the “chaotic and dangerous event”.

Marx’s wife Daisy Fuentes, a TV host and model who was with the singer during the flight from Hanoi to Incheon near Seoul, said on Instagram that crew members “didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times)”. Video of the incident posted on YouTube showed a young man in a business class seat spitting and swearing at crew members trying to restrain him with a rope.

Lim, in his early 30s, appeared on Monday for questioning by police, wearing a mask, thick-rimmed glasses and a hat. He apologised for his behaviour but said he could not remember what had happened, according to video shown by broadcaster SBS.

Korean Air said it sent a thank-you letter to Marx’s management agency for helping control Lim.

Korean Air was involved in a high-profile case of bad passenger behaviour in late 2014 when the daughter of its chairman, who was an executive with the carrier, forced a flight crew chief off the plane at New York’s JFK Airport because she was unhappy about the way she was served macadamia nuts.

The “nut rage” incident provoked widespread ridicule and resulted in the executive, Heather Cho, serving nearly five months in jail.

More from South Korea

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaSouth Korea

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In South Korea

South Korea ruling party faction to split

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan