SE Asia’s first heart transplant patient dies at 76

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

SE Asia’s first heart transplant patient dies at 76

Seah underwent heart transplant surgery on October 12, 1985

Image Credit: AFP
Former newspaper editor Seah Chiang Nee during an interview with an AFP journalist at his home in Singapore on Oct 7, 2005.
Gulf News
 

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia’s first heart transplant patient and one of the world’s longest surviving cases has died, his family said Monday, more than 31 years after his operation.

Singaporean Seah Chiang Nee, a former newspaper editor, died aged 76 in a local hospital on Sunday, his wife Patricia Wong told AFP. He was hospitalised in July.

Seah underwent heart transplant surgery on October 12, 1985 in Sydney, when doctors removed his organ in a five-and-a-half hour operation and replaced it with that of a 17-year-old boy who had just died.

“Based on his record he should be one of the longest-surviving in the world,” said Kenneth Ng, a cardiologist at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital in Singapore.

“The median survival rate for heart transplant is only 10 years... so it is definitely on the high end.”

The world’s longest surviving heart transplant patient was a Briton named John McCafferty, who died at age 73 last year, 33 years after the transplant, according to British media reports.

In an interview with AFP in 2005, 20 years after the operation, Seah said he would have been content to live for four or five years after the transplant.

He said he had never imagined he would be able to welcome the new millennium.

“Twenty years is a long, long time and I’m already very grateful,” he said then.

— AFP

More from Asia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

Also In Asia

Pakistan air crash team probes drug angle
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries