Rohingya man who spoke to media killed in Myanmar

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Rohingya man who spoke to media killed in Myanmar

Human rights organisations have reported several incidents of torture, robbery, execution and rape by the army against the Rohingyas

Gulf News
 

Naypyidaw: Myanmar authorities reported the death of a Rohingya Muslim in Rakhine state days after he spoke with the media visiting the region, officials said on Saturday.

The decapitated body was found on the outskirts of Doe Dan, while his head was thrown near the country’s border with Bangladesh, a police official told The Irrawaddy daily.

While the authorities did not provide any further information, local media said his killing could have been in reprisal for his giving interviews to independent media entities during a visit earlier in the week, Efe news reported.

The victim, who was found on Thursday, had said in a video that during the military deployment, more than 1,000 people had left the village.

A spate of violence erupted on October 9, after three police posts were attacked in Maungdaw — a town on the border of Rakhine and Bangladesh — and were attributed to Rohingya insurgents, which led to retaliation by the Myanmar military.

Since then, human rights organisations have reported several incidents of torture, robbery, execution and rape by the army against the Rohingyas. According to official data, it is estimated that nearly 100 people died in the last two months of the military operation in the region.

Human Rights Watch reported last week that 1,500 buildings had been burnt down since the authorities deployed armed forces in the region. The UN said that 30,000 people have been rendered homeless and 27,000 others have fled to Bangladesh.

However, the government, headed by de facto leader and Nobel Peace Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi, has denied these reports and claims that the army has followed the law.

More than a million Rohingya people live in Rakhine, where they have suffered discrimination since the outbreak of sectarian violence in 2012 that left at least 160 people dead. Around 120,000 of them have lived severely restricted lives in 67 camps.

The authorities in Myanmar do not recognise the Rohingyas as citizens, but shun them as Bangladeshi immigrants, and impose multiple constraints on them, including restrictions on movement.

More from Asia

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Asia

Congress leaders urged not to air dirty laundry
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees