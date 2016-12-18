US move to recognise Filipino war veterans’ service with medal

Manila: The Philippines welcomed a move by the US to recognise the service of its Second World War veterans with a Congressional Gold Medal — one of the highest accolades bestowed by the United States Congress.

A statement issued in Washington D.C. by Philippine Embassy Charge d’Affaires ad interim, Patrick Chuasoto said the government in Manila recognises the tribute given in recognition of the sacrifices of tens of thousands of Filipinos who fought alongside US forces during the Second World War.

“The Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., is pleased that President Obama has recognised the service of the Filipino Veterans of Second World War. We welcome this terrific news and extend our appreciation anew to all the advocates and supporters of the bill at the US House of Representatives and the Senate,” he said.

“This gold medal is a fitting tribute to our veterans’ sacrifice, courage and strength. From ordinary civilians to defenders of free nations, these men and women deserve our deepest respect and gratitude,” said Chuasoto.

The Congressional gold medal “the highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions in the United States [is being given], collectively, to 260,000 Filipino veterans in recognition of their dedicated service during Second World War.”

On December 15, 2016, US President Barack Obama signed into law Senate Bill 1555, or the Filipino Veterans of Second World War Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2015.

The edict grants a single, collective award to recognise the wartime sacrifices of Filipino men and women who served during the Second World War in the Pacific theatre.

The Philippines had been a colony of the US from the early 1900s until 1935 when a Commonwealth Administration was established.

In 1941, war broke out in the Pacific between the Allies, led by US, Britain and Australia. Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos were called into service to serve under the armed services such as the Philippine Scouts and the Philippine Constabulary.

Hundreds of thousands died during the invasion of Japanese Imperial forces and the years during the occupation and liberation of the Philippines.

Past recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal include first US President George Washington and the Dalai Lama, and astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

The award is bestowed to “persons who have performed [an] achievement that has an impact on American history and culture…”

“This could not have been done without the commitment and support of the Philippine Consulates General and Filipino communities across the United States, the National Federation of Filipino American Associations and the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project (Filvetrep) ... We look forward to having our veterans seeing the actual gold medal as soon as it is minted,” Chuasoto added.