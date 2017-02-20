Retired policeman testifies: 'I killed people, including my 2 brothers, for Duterte'

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Retired policeman testifies: 'I killed people, including my 2 brothers, for Duterte'

Ex-police officer Arturo Lascanas says he was conscience stricken after killing his own brothers and a radio broadcaster, among others

  • Police officer Arthur Lascañas was frequently mentioned by another witness for his alleged knowledge of extrajImage Credit: AP
  • SPO3 Arthur Lascañas during a Philippine Senate investigation in October 2016.Image Credit: Youtube screengrab
  • SPO3 Arthur Lascañas faces admits the existence of the Davao death squad during a press conference at the senaImage Credit: Inquirer
 

Manila: Police carried out killings in the Philippine city of Davao under the instruction of then-mayor Rodrigo Duterte, the current president, according to a former policeman who said he was part of a "Davao death squad" (DDS) tasked with eliminating criminals.

Arturo  Lascañas, a retired Davao policeman, said on Monday he had previously killed a radio host critical of Duterte at the behest of a driver and close aide of the mayor, and that Duterte had paid money to police for carrying out assassinations.

Duterte has repeatedly denied involvement in vigilantism either as president, or during his total of 22 years as Davao mayor until late 2015.

He and the police have denied the existence of a Davao death squad, describing it as fiction.

"Of all the killings we did in Davao City, either we bury them or throw them into the sea, it is paid (for) by Mayor Rody Duterte," told a news conference at the Senate in Manila. Most of the time 20,000 (pesos; Dh1,746) sometimes 50,000 and depending on the status of the target, sometimes 100,000 (Dh7,380)."

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, in an interview with CNN Philippines, described Lascanas' claims as part of "a protracted political drama" and attempted "character assassination" of Duterte orchestrated by his chief critics.

Turnaround, driven by ‘conscience’

Lascanas' comments differed from those he made at a Senate hearing in October into alleged unlawful drug killings.

Lascanas at that time denied the existence of a Davao death squad.

In so doing, he watered down the testimony of Edgar Matobato, also a self-described DDS hitman — during a Senate inquiry.

His account on Monday corroborates the claims of Matobato, who testified before a Senate hearing in September to personally watching Duterte shoot a man dead and give orders for police to kill suspected criminals.

Lascanas claimed he had a hand in killing his own brothers — who were involved in drugs — out of loyalty for Duterte.

Human rights groups have documented some 1,400 suspicious killings in Davao since the early 1990s and critics say the bloody war on drugs Duterte has unleashed since taking office seven months ago bears the hallmarks of similar methods.

More than 7,700 people have been killed in the nationwide anti-drugs crackdown, some 2,500 in what police say are shootouts during raids and sting operations.

Many of the rest are under investigation and attributed by the authorities to vigilante killings, drugs gangs covering their tracks and unrelated murders. Activists, however, say many have been extrajudicial killings.

DDS’ existence is true

"Totoo po ang existence Davao Death Squad (The existence of Davao Death Squad is true)," Lascañas said at a televised press conference in the Senate compound in Pasay City.

The self-proclaimed DDS pioneer said the group was first composed to target alleged drug lord Allan Tancho. Lascañas named police officers who were the first members of the DDS. The group also commissioned the services of so-called “rebel returnees” from the communist-led New People's Army (NPA).

After supposedly killing their first target, the group left a note saying: "'Wag pamarisan’ (Don’t be like him). Davao Death Squad" as a threat for other drug offenders.

"Ito po ang umpisa. Binabayaran kami ni Mayor Rody Duterte," Lascañas said.

I killed my own brothers

Lascañas also said in Tagalog: “I accept the consequences of my action.” He made an appeal to his fellow policemen, saying that killing is not the solution to crime. “To my fellow cops, killing is not the solution.”

Lascañas added: "Whether I die or get killed, I'm content with the thought that I have fulfilled my promise to God to make a public confession. 

Holding back tears, the retired policeman recalled that he himself was involved in the murder of his brothers who were suspected to be involved in illegal drugs.

Lascañas also claimed that he received a monthly allowance of P100,000 from the Office of the Mayor.
 

Mosque bombing

The retired police officer also claimed that he was involved in the bombing of the Camamara mosque. He said that Duterte ordered the bombing of mosques in retalitation for the bombing of the Davao Cathedral in 1993.

He also claimed involvement in the killing of broadcaster Jun Pala. He said that Duterte hired him to kill the broadcaster through SPO4 Sonny Buenaventura.

"Sabi ni Sonny galit na galit si Mayor Rody kay Jun Pala dahil sa araw-araw sa atake sa radio. Tinanggap ko po ang kontrata," Lascañas said, adding that the contract was worth P3 million.

Lascañas said that he decided to make a public confession due to his conscience and to signal the end of his "blind obedience and loyalty" to Duterte.

During the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearings last October 2016, Lascañas denied the existence of the DDS and said that it was only a "media hype."

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Philippine minister doubts fast end to China row

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Famine strikes South Sudan

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore