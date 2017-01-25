Philippines peace talks stuck over immunity from arrest

Manila: Peace negotiators of the Philippine government and the insurgent umbrella, the National Democratic Front, were unable to hammer out a ceasefire agreement during their meeting in Rome, officials say.

The talks in Rome — the third round between the two sides under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, — were expected to result in the signing of a formal truce declaration.

However, discussions were bogged down by protocols covering the immunity from arrest of negotiators appointed by the National Democratic Front (NDF).

Since both sides formally agreed in August to resume the talks, which had been mothballed by the previous government of President Benigno Aquino III in 2013, the negotiating parties had been positive about progress in hammering out a formal agreement with the current administration under Duterte, to settle the five decades old communist-led insurgency.

Government chief peace negotiator and labour secretary Silvestre Bello III said he remained confident that the commitment of the NDF to the peace process will continue to hold the separate unilateral ceasefire declaration.

Earlier, the rebels had indicated they are seriously considering withdrawing from the peace process again following an armed encounter between government forces and members of the communist armed wing, the New Peoples’ Army (NPA) last week.

But according to Bello, there was no mention about lifting the unilateral ceasefire during the meeting following the encounter in Makilala, North Cotabato last Friday that left one rebel dead.

Instead of scuttling the talks, Bello said the Makilala incident should instead drive both panels to pursue a bilateral ceasefire, in order to direct complaints on violations and prompt fact-finding and investigation by a third party monitor.

The ongoing unilateral ceasefire is the longest that the armed forces of both contending parties have maintained, now on its fifth month, in the history of the conflict between the government and the NDF.

The third round of talks started on January 19 in Rome and was scheduled to end on January 25.

Both sides agreed to hold the fourth round of negotiations in Utrecht, the Netherlands where the NDF maintains it official overseas headquarters.

During the talks in the Netherlands, both sides are expected to go through the motions of formally “depositing” the names and identification documents of rebel leaders covered by the so-called Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG).

The JASIG serves as a blanket protection for rebel negotiators to be free from arrest while talks are ongoing.

Bello said the names of 87 NDF leaders who will be immune from government arrest would be contained in the sealed document.

The government has been pushing for a more formal and secure bilateral ceasefire agreement to provide the atmosphere conducive to the peace negotiations.

The new JASIG list was supposed to have already been deposited as early as October last year but the NDF said some technical problems bogged down the process.