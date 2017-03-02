Philippines: Army open to accepting former rebels to its ranks

Manila: The Philippine Army is open to accepting former communist rebels in its ranks, its chief, Gen. Glorioso Miranda said.

“Our doors are open to everybody, even former members of the New Peoples’ Army (NPA),” Glorioso said during an event at the Philippine Army headquarters at Fort Andres Bonifacio in Taguig City, to mark the institution’s 120th founding anniversary.

He said some former guerrillas have experience and proven warfighting capabilities that would be of good use to the Philippines Army.

However, to be accepted in the Army they need to pass the usual tests that recruits undergo.

According to Army spokesman Col. Benjamin Hao, recruits must have graduated from military science courses in college and received advanced reserve officer training course (ROTC), finished college and passed physical and mental tests, among others.

“High school graduates who possess technical and vocational skills needed in the army can also be accepted,” he said.

Previously, the Philippine Army was strict in accepting recruits especially in view of security concerns.

According to Miranda, the army will recruit a total of 13,910 new troops for 2017 to fill-up various army units throughout the country.

The distribution of said recruitment is as follows: 349 officers (2nd Lieutenant); 8,892 soldiers for the special quota as approved by the President; 1,069 soldiers for the newly-organised 54th Engineer Brigade; and the 3,600 soldiers representing the annual quota replacement in the army.

Most number of new recruits will fill-up the army infantry, cavalry and artillery units. There are also recruits who will fill-up the engineer, communication, logistics, and other administrative functions of the army.

Out of the total number of recruits, 10 per cent is allocated for female recruits while five per cent from indigenous peoples.

Earlier, the armed forces also announced it is open to accepting members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual-transgender community (LGBT).

Armed Forces spokesman Marine Col. Edgard Arevalo said that while the military institution is open to accepting members of the LGBT community, these applicants must conduct themselves with dignity and wear proper uniform.

“The armed forces is a uniformed service. It is a noble profession in arms,” he said.

Several years ago, the military had been engulfed in a scandal involving homosexual activity by some of its members.

“The armed forces has punitive laws which is also prescribed in the services’ Articles of War. This includes conduct prejudicial to good order and military discipline,” he said.