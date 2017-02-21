Philippine rebels set child soldiers free

Manila: The Moro Islamic Liberation Front has released 69 minors from its ranks, as part of its commitment to an action plan signed with the UN in 2009.

According to a statement by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (Milf), the discharge of the 69 child-warriors was made in adherence to an international law banning the use of children in conflict and in accordance to the commitment of the Milf combatant wing, the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Force (BIAF)’s, to its own Code of Conduct which the central committee approved in 2005.

The Milf said that it has more than 1,000 child soldiers, or fighters below the age of 18, who mainly perform tasks such as couriers and support staff.

“Some of the child soldiers are orphans, children of displaced persons, out-of-school youth and children of civilians supportive of the Moro struggle for right to self-determination. The released children are members of the BIAF and the Bangsamoro Islamic Women’s Auxiliary brigade,” the Milf said.

The children were returned to their parents and relatives in a ceremony held at Bangsamoro Leadership and Management Institute, Crossing Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on February 18.

Some of the parents of the freed child soldiers are also members of the Milf.

Among those who attended the rites were officials of the Milf, Philippine government and the United Nations International Children’s’ Education Fun or Unicef.

According to the Unicef country representative Lotta Sylwander, the ceremony was a historical event since the BIAF is the first and only armed group in the world that successfully turned-over children who were involved directly or indirectly in previous armed engagements.

Unicef which is responsible in profiling and identifying children among the BIAF members said that 60 per cent of the children in their list are boys, while 40 per cent are girls.

The group is actively helping countries which has internal and external conflicts, specifically looking into the welfare of the children who are commonly the victims of war.

According to the Unicef, it is working for the release of the total 1,858 child soldiers with the Milf.

Milf vice-chairman Gadzali Jaafar, who was present in the ceremonies along with the different Base Commanders of the BIAF, said the gesture to release the child soldiers, was part of efforts by the group to show its sincerity in supporting the peace process.

“We need to unite for a better tomorrow because we believe that there is a better tomorrow,” said Jaafar.

Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command chief, said the Philippine military welcomed the release of the child soldiers and “will be very supportive in the implementation of activities intended to develop the welfare of these children,” he added.

“We must work hard today in order to ensure that the future will be peaceful. We must invest in the children because they are the ones who will be responsible for a peaceful and harmonious future,” Galvez said.

In 2014, the Milf formally signed a peace agreement with the Philippine government ending more than three decades of conflict.