Philippine rebels set child soldiers free

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Philippine rebels set child soldiers free

Some of the child soldiers are orphans, children of displaced persons and out-of-school youth

Gulf News
 

Manila: The Moro Islamic Liberation Front has released 69 minors from its ranks, as part of its commitment to an action plan signed with the UN in 2009.

According to a statement by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (Milf), the discharge of the 69 child-warriors was made in adherence to an international law banning the use of children in conflict and in accordance to the commitment of the Milf combatant wing, the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Force (BIAF)’s, to its own Code of Conduct which the central committee approved in 2005.

The Milf said that it has more than 1,000 child soldiers, or fighters below the age of 18, who mainly perform tasks such as couriers and support staff.

“Some of the child soldiers are orphans, children of displaced persons, out-of-school youth and children of civilians supportive of the Moro struggle for right to self-determination. The released children are members of the BIAF and the Bangsamoro Islamic Women’s Auxiliary brigade,” the Milf said.

The children were returned to their parents and relatives in a ceremony held at Bangsamoro Leadership and Management Institute, Crossing Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on February 18.

Some of the parents of the freed child soldiers are also members of the Milf.

Among those who attended the rites were officials of the Milf, Philippine government and the United Nations International Children’s’ Education Fun or Unicef.

According to the Unicef country representative Lotta Sylwander, the ceremony was a historical event since the BIAF is the first and only armed group in the world that successfully turned-over children who were involved directly or indirectly in previous armed engagements.

Unicef which is responsible in profiling and identifying children among the BIAF members said that 60 per cent of the children in their list are boys, while 40 per cent are girls.

The group is actively helping countries which has internal and external conflicts, specifically looking into the welfare of the children who are commonly the victims of war.

According to the Unicef, it is working for the release of the total 1,858 child soldiers with the Milf.

Milf vice-chairman Gadzali Jaafar, who was present in the ceremonies along with the different Base Commanders of the BIAF, said the gesture to release the child soldiers, was part of efforts by the group to show its sincerity in supporting the peace process.

“We need to unite for a better tomorrow because we believe that there is a better tomorrow,” said Jaafar.

Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command chief, said the Philippine military welcomed the release of the child soldiers and “will be very supportive in the implementation of activities intended to develop the welfare of these children,” he added.

“We must work hard today in order to ensure that the future will be peaceful. We must invest in the children because they are the ones who will be responsible for a peaceful and harmonious future,” Galvez said.

In 2014, the Milf formally signed a peace agreement with the Philippine government ending more than three decades of conflict.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations International Children's Emergency Fund

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Philippine minister doubts fast end to China row

Framed Gallery

One week: French artist entombed in rock

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen