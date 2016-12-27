Mobile
Philippine police chief warns against celebratory gunfire

Seven suspects have been arrested by authorities

Gulf News
 

Manila: Philippine National Police Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa warned Filipinos against firing their guns to celebrate the holidays as he said that those caught would not go unpunished.

During a press briefing at the national police headquarters, Camp Crame, in suburban Quezon City, Dela Rosa said unauthorised firearms discharge, whether by law enforcers or civilians, would be dealt with by punishment by authorities.

“When a bullet is fired in the air, we would not know where it would hit when it strikes the ground,” Dela Rosa, repeating an oft-given warning by authorities whenever the holiday seasons come.

The warning by the national police chief was also issued after reports that three injuries have been blamed on stray bullets from weapons fired during the holidays.

“The National Operations Centre has documented three injuries in separate stray-bullet incidents in Central Visayas and Central Mindanao as of 8am on December 26. In a related development, a police commissioned officer died in an encounter with suspects involved in illegal discharge of firearms in Cebu,” said Dela Rosa.

He added that seven suspects have been arrested by authorities in connection with eight separate cases of illegal discharge of firearms and indiscriminate firing of guns in the different regions.

Dela Rosa said among those arrested was Police Officer 1 Arthur Malayo, 32, who is assigned with the Saranggani Provincial Public Safety Company but fired his service firearm while he was in the village of Buenasuerte, in Mutia town, Zamboanga del Norte in the morning of Christmas day.

There have been frequent cases in the past of civilians being struck by wayward bullets fired in celebration of the holidays. A number of these incidents have been traced to law enforcers who are authorised to posses firearms.

“The criminal act of indiscriminate firing of guns by persons in authority is the height of arrogance and indiscipline that has no place in the police service,” he said.

As for gun owners who are not members of the armed services, Dela Rosa said they have all the time in the world to fire their weapons as long as they observe safety precautions and are inside the confines of firing ranges.

Civilians and off-duty military personnel have been barred from firing their firearms from December 30 to January 2.

At the same time, Dela Rosa reported that incidents and accidents related to mishandling of firecrackers has now reached 47, mostly involving injuries to male victims with ages ranging from four to 62 years. Some 25 of these incidents were reported in Metro Manila.

Piccolo, which is lighted similar to a match stick and is often used by children, has been identified as the leading cause of injuries in 23 cases.

Filipinos take to creating noise and dazzle to welcome Christmas and New Year.

More injuries are reported in the run-up, during and immediately after New Year.

