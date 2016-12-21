Mobile
Philippine government files criminal charges against Duterte critic

Defends Duterte killings as UN seeks probe

Gulf News
 

Manila: The Philippine government filed a criminal case in court on Wednesday against a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, accusing her of trying to sabotage a congressional investigation into her alleged involvement in the drugs trade.

The justice ministry’s case against its former head, Senator Leila de Lima, says she deliberately skipped the house inquiry and told her ex-driver and alleged bagman to go into hiding and ignore a legislative summons.

De Lima is among only a few high-profile domestic critics of Duterte’s campaign against drugs, which has killed about 6,000 people, roughly a third in police operations. The other deaths are classified as under investigation, many believed to be the work of vigilantes.

Duterte’s allies in Congress said de Lima had shown disrespect for the inquiry. The criminal case is built around breaches of an article of the law on legislative summonses.

De Lima once led a Senate investigation into suspected extrajudicial killings during Duterte’s drugs crackdown and a similarly bloody campaign he oversaw in Davao City when he was mayor.

But she was ousted by his allies as head of that investigation and just days later came under investigation herself in a congressional inquiry in which witnesses testified to her having a pivotal role in the narcotics trade.

De Lima has denied the accusations and filed a case with the Supreme Court to try to muzzle Duterte and stop him from disparaging her in public and making salacious allegations about her private life.

The Philippines said on Wednesday that Duterte’s killing of three people in the 1980s was part of a police operation, after the United Nations rights chief urged Manila to investigate him for murder.

In several speeches last week, Duterte recounted how in 1988, early in the first of his several terms as mayor of the southern city of Davao, he and local police ambushed and killed three suspected kidnappers.

UN rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said in a statement on Tuesday that Duterte’s killings, by his own admission, “clearly constitute murder” and Philippine judicial authorities must launch a murder investigation.

Duterte spokesman Ernesto Abella said Wednesday Zeid’s comments were nothing more than “his [Zeid’s] opinion”.

“Again, let me just remind one and all, that the incident referred to by the president was actually covered by media and it was [a] legitimate police action,” Abella added.

He did not address Duterte’s possession and discharge of a firearm while not a policeman.

Duterte has said he routinely carried a gun during his early years as mayor of Davao to protect himself in a high-crime environment. He has not said if the weapon used in the ambush was licensed.

Philippines
Rodrigo Duterte
United Nations
