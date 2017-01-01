Mobile
Palace claims ‘success’ in anti-drugs war

Government should compensate families of innocent victims of drug drive

Gulf News
 

Manila: The presidential palace has claimed that the government is winning in its campaign against drugs while claiming that the number of those who gave themselves up had reached more than a million.

Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office Martin Andanar, in a press statement issued on the first day of 2017, said President Rodrigo Duterte is delivering on his campaign promise to dramatically reduce the problem on illegal drugs in his first six months in office.

Duterte took the helm of the government after winning in the May 9, 2016, elections and assuming office on June 30.

“It is evident we are hitting the mark in our campaign against illegal drugs. But more than the statistics, the real score in the government’s intensified anti-drug operations is that it has pulled down the country’s crime rate by 32 per cent,” Andanar said, citing figures from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Rampant use of illegal drugs in the Philippines have been blamed by Duterte as the cause of crimes.

The palace official, quoting the PNP report, said that as of 6am on Saturday, December 31, a total of 1,007,153 drug personalities have surrendered authorities since July 1.

Of this figure, 74,916 were pushers or drug sellers or distributors, and 932,237 were users. “These pushers and users voluntarily surrendered through the continuous efforts and relentless operations of the PNP to curtail illegal drug trades in the country, which is in line with President Duterte’s directive,” Andanar said

Out of the 40,371 anti-drug operations conducted by the PNP from July 1 to December 31, 43,114 were arrested and 2,167 were neutralised.

The campaign versus drugs has been conducted “door-to-door”.

The current Philippine government employs a multi-dimensional approach in its anti-drug drive. Aside from arrests, it also carriers out treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts. Recently, the Duterte administration inaugurated a mega drug rehabilitation facility inside Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija in Central Philippines. It expects treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts to be in full swing by this year.

But while the government said it is winning the war on drugs, there are others who are concerned that the drive may also cause collateral damage.

Senator Panfilo Lacson said that while the government claimed that there are more than 2,000 drug addicts who were killed in police operations or were executed by suspected vigilantes, not all are criminals.

He urged the government to provide compensation to the families of innocents who lost their lives or had suffered injuries as a result of the drug campaign.

“The President cannot just simply say sorry to these innocent victims of the drug war,” Lacson said.

