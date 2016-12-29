Mobile
Officials call for calm after Philippines bombings

Thirty-four people were wounded in the twin blasts in the south

Gulf News
 

Manila: The presidential palace on Thursday moved to ally fears after bombings that took place in central Philippines’ Leyte, and North Cotabato in the south, on Wednesday evening.

Ernesto Abella, spokesperson for President Rodrigo Duterte, said Filipinos should not be alarmed over the two incidents, as there were no indications that they are related.

He said the attacks had something to do with perceived efforts to destabilise the current administration and set the stage for the declaration of martial law.

“It’s an area of concern (the bombing and peace and order),” Abella said saying that the incidents are not alarming.

“These are not indicators that the declaration of martial law is being set up,” said the presidential spokesperson.

Filipinos have had a bad experience with martial law.

In 1973, then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr ordered a crackdown against communists, while declaring military rule, which resulted in the disappearance and abduction of dozens of activists.

According to a police report, an explosion occurred inside a plaza full of people watching a boxing match in the town of Hilongos, in Leyte province, at around 9pm on Wednesday. At least 34 people were injured in the blast, which took place as residents were honouring the town’s patron saint with a fiesta.

“Many people were watching from different directions around the boxing ring when two explosions were heard,” Leyte police provincial director Supt. Franco Simborio said.

Based on fragments collected from the scene of the explosion, it was established that the blast was caused by 81mm mortar shell rigged to a mobile phone triggering device.

Explosions caused by IED are usually blamed on southern Philippines-based militant groups.

However, in the case of the blast in Leyte, authorities blamed the incident to drug gangs that had been affected by the Duterte government’s ongoing campaign against those manufacturing illegal substance such as crystal meth or “shabu.”

At about 10pm, another blast took place, this time in the village of Bagangan in Aleosan, North Cotabato.

At least six people were injured in the explosion which authorities said was also caused by an improvised explosive device.

The blast went off at a roadside in the village of Bagangan where a 10-wheeler truck with a number of people on board was travelling.

Six passengers were hurt in the incident that also damaged an electric post.

Authorities have yet to come up with solid leads on the identity of the perpetrators of the two separate blasts.

Philippines
Rodrigo Duterte
