New unit to continue Duterte’s anti-drug war

Philippine police chief asks troops to be ready

Image Credit: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte poses with soldiers during a visit at Camp Capinpin in Rizal province on August 24, 2016.
Gulf News
 

Manila: The Philippine National Police is forming a new anti-drug law enforcement unit after its campaign against drugs was interrupted by concerns over rogue policemen abusing their authority.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director-General Ronald dela Rosa revealed the plans on Tuesday, during the 23rd anniversary of the National Police College.

“Just be ready. We are set to go and will inform you if we are going to continue from where we left off in our war against drugs,” dela Rosa told officers.

Late in January, President Rodrigo Duterte stopped the police anti-drugs campaign, amid reports that certain rogue police officers of the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG) had been taking advantage of the government drive by extorting money from suspects.

Duterte to rogue cops: You will be killed

In one of the worst cases reported, a South Korean national, businessman Jee Ick Joo, was abducted and killed despite his wife paying millions of pesos as ransom.

The Jee abduction led to the disbandment of the AIDG and the burden of enforcing the anti-drug campaign fell of the smaller organisation, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) which was assisted by a 500-member strong military unit.

More than a month after anti-drug operations were relieved from the PNP units, it became apparent that the units called to carry out the drive were stretched thin.

In an interview aired by the GMA television station, PDEA chief Isidro Lapeña said the unit was having difficulty in sustaining the anti-drugs drive because of lack of manpower.

PDEA only has 2,271 personnel nationwide, of which more than 1,200 are drug enforcement officers, the report said.

Lapena added that a recent directive by the president to carry out the anti-drug drive down to the level of the villages to reduce supply added to PDEA’s difficulties.

While Dela Rosa confirmed that the PNP would be resuming its role in the campaign versus drug, he did not disclose when this would actually happen.

“I cannot reveal when because the element of surprise would be lost,” he said.

Earlier, armed forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Ańo stated that they are in the process of creating a special task force with the help of the PDEA.

