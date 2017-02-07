Mobile
‘Modified’ land reform eyed

President warns real estate speculators

Gulf News
 

Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he plans to continue with the state’s land reform programme — although his administration will see to it that farmers are given not just land, but also agricultural inputs.

“We need land, agriculture. We will continue with the land reform but we will modify it. We will give farmers one, two hectare plots that they can plan on. But we will also provide them with seedlings, fertilisers and all that the planters need,” said Duterte.

Duterte made the statement during the inauguration of a small garden inside the presidential palace complex in Manila.

The Philippines, a former colony of Spain, the United States, and briefly, Japan, until the mid 1940s, has been pursuing a programme to redistribute agricultural land.

Post-colonial administrations under various presidents had tried to break the monopoly on land ownership of the few rich families, to help boost economic growth.

But the wealthy land owners would each time return to accumulate more lands in their holding.

During the administration of President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and President Benigno Aquino III, farmers were given land as well as farm inputs such as fertilisers, but it turned out that some of the funds that were supposed to go for the purchases were diverted to pockets of lawmakers and other individuals through the infamous “pork barrel” allocations.

“In my time, I will muster the necessary funds for land reform. I will give you five hectares I will support you all the way and buy your product,” he continued.

At the same time, the president warned real estate speculators who buy land with the hope that the price will increase. According to him, it is for this reason that he will tax idle lands heavily.

“If [land] hasn’t been developed for 10, 20 years, I will double or triple the real estate tax charged to them, unless you are willing to lend it to somebody, to the barangay [village] so that other people can use the land,” the president said.

There are tens of thousands of hectares of idle land in the Philippines, with some tracts owned by corporations others by the government.

It had been said that one of the reasons why there is so-called patronage politics in the Philippines is the accumulation of land in the ownership of a few individuals and families.

Patronage politics had also been blamed in the past for political violence.

