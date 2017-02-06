Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mine closures 'illegal, unfair'

Philippine audit team recommended suspension of operations and fines to be slapped on mining firms, government orders closure

Image Credit: Reuters
Philippines' Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez shows a picture of Liang tailings storage facility's (TSF) environment compliance certificate (ECC), one of the mining company that has been suspended by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources...
 

Manila: The Philippine environment minister's decision to close over half of the country's mines and suspend others is "illegal and unfair," and jeopardises an industry that has paid a large amount in taxes and fees to the government, the country's mining industry body said on Monday.

"She violated due process — which is an inherent part of the rule of law – and did not give proper notice by consistently refusing to release the results of the audit to the affected parties," the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines said in a statement.

A team that reviewed an audit of Philippine mines recommended suspension of operations and payment of fines for environmental violations, rather than the closure of 23 mines ordered by the minister overseeing the process, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez on Thursday ordered the mines shut, saying many were operating in watersheds.

The mines to be closed account for half of nickel ore output by the Philippines, the world's top supplier of the metal.

Another five mines were suspended.

The decision, which President Rodrigo Duterte said he supports, has angered the country's mining industry, with miners saying the shutdowns will affect 1.2 million people and some vowing to overturn the ruling.

"She has created an unstable policy environment resulting in the stalling of economic growth momentum under the Duterte Administration," the chamber said, citing the industry's 62.5 billion pesos ($1.26 billion) worth of investments.

'Irresponsible mining'

The group said it was apparent there was "widespread chaos" in Lopez' department following her decision to close some mines, which was not part of the recommendation of the audit team.

Lopez said in a statement on Sunday her decision was consistent with her "non-negotiable" stance against irresponsible mining.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte
metal
follow this tag on MGNmetal

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN
metal
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

‘Modified’ land reform eyed

Framed Gallery

Plight of Iraqi refugee children at Khazer camp

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body