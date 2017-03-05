Mobile
Killing of young doctor draws condemnation

The young physician had just arrived from a medical mission in Sapad town and was on his way home to Lala municipality when he was shot

Gulf News
 

Manila: The killing of a young doctor, who served a far-flung community, in Lanao del Norte has drawn wide condemnation in the country.

“The Department of Health (DOH) is saddened by the news on the heinous death of its former Doctors to the Barrios, Dr Dreyfuss Perlas, the Municipal Health Officer of Sapad, province of Lanao del Norte,” the department said in a statement last Wednesday.

Perlas, 31, was shot dead while riding his motorbike in the village of Maranding Annex, in Lala municipality, by still unidentified suspects at around 7.30pm.

The young physician had just arrived from a medical mission in Sapad town and was on his way home to Lala municipality where he was renting a house when he was shot. He was rushed to the Lanao del Norte Provincial Hospital in Kapatagan town, but was declared dead upon arrival.

Perlas, a native of Aklan, also served as a volunteer doctor for the Philippine Red Cross team during the Zamboanga Siege in 2013 and had belonged to the 30th batch of the DOH’s “Doctors to the Barrios” programme.

The Doctor to the Barrios said the programme provides quality health-care service to depressed, marginalised and underserved areas through the deployment of competent and community-oriented doctors.

Instead of heading to the cities where he would get better pay as a private practitioner, Perlas opted to remain in Sapad, Lanao del Norte, even after his contract ended three years ago.

The doctor had served before as a physician for the Philippine Army’s 35th Infantry Battalion before the unit was transferred to Jolo, Sulu. He had finished his undergraduate degree at the University of the Philippines Los Banos in 2006 and completed Medicine at the West Visayas State University in 2011.

“The DOH deplores this act of violence. We lost a worthy public servant at a time when there is greater need for their unselfish dedication to duty,” the agency said while vowing to support efforts until justice is served.

Lawmakers likewise condemned the killing of the promising young doctor.

Senator Richard J. Gordon, who is also President of the Philippine Red Cross, strongly condemned the murder of Perlas while calling on authorities to immediately resolve the killing.

“I strongly condemn the killing of Dr Perlas who was a humanitarian worker. I urge the authorities to immediately solve his killing so that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. I am outraged that a doctor who is serving the community is killed like this,” he said.

“I commiserate with the family of Dr Perlas. He was a good man and a dedicated doctor who was not afraid to serve even in areas where no one dares to work. Rest assured that his killers will not be able to evade the long arm of the law,” he said.

According to Senator Ralph Recto, the government, is already grappling with the shortage of health-care professionals.

“There are already a few of them and now, we lost another with the death of Perlas,” he said.

Recto said that despite aggressive recruitment by the DOH, there were only a few takers for what is seen as a hard post that pays P56,000 (Dh4,089) a month. Perlas had been serving Sapad for five years.

