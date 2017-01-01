Injuries from wayward bullets mar New Year festivities

Manila: Injuries caused by firearms during and before the New Year left at least four casualties, officials said on Sunday despite efforts from authorities to remind gun owners to refrain from firing their weapons during the holidays.

According to Health Secretary Dr. Paulyn Jean B. Rosell Ubial, one of the victims, 15-year-old Emilyn Villanueva Calano Malabon City was struck by a wayward bullet as she was watching a fireworks display at around 11.45pm on Saturday just outside her parent’s house at Sacristia Street.

She was rushed to a government hospital but lapsed into coma as the bullet was lodged inside her head.

“A stray bullet struck her, damaging the brain, and is now in a near fatal, critical condition,” said Ubial in a press briefing.

Another victim, a 27-year-old male in north eastern Philippines’ Bagbag town in Nueva Vizcaya province, was also hit by a bullet in the head while inside their house on Christmas Day, December 25.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), they are still gathering details from various areas of the country on the casualties.

Earlier, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa, issued a call to the public and men in uniform not to use guns in welcoming the New Year due to threats to life and property.

“Thou shall not fire thy guns indiscriminately as it may hit, kill and injure thy neighbour”, and “If thy neighbour fires his gun indiscriminately, thou shall make sure to take photos and videos to be reported to the national police and uploaded,” he said.

According to government reports, a total of 15 people have already been arrested for gun-related offences, 13 of whom are civilians, one PNP and one soldier. Aside from these, 13 more people are being sought and investigated for illegal firearm discharge.

“As I have fairly warned, PNP personnel found to have violated the specific directive against indiscriminate firing and illegal discharge of firearms shall face the full brunt of the PNP disciplinary system without prejudice to criminal prosecution as warranted by evidence,” Dela Rosa said.

“Civilian violators, on the other hand, shall be prosecuted accordingly.”

Filipinos, as part of tradition, greet the coming year with optimism that they express through merrymaking and noise — usually from firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

According to Ubial, as of 6am on January 1, 2017, a total of 350 fireworks-related injuries were recorded by Department of Health sentinel sites.

She said this is 520 cases or 60 per cent lower than the five-year (2011-2015) average and 524 (60 per cent) lower compared to the same time period last year. Of the total 350 cases, 348 were from fireworks/firecrackers injuries, and two cases of fireworks/firecrackers ingestion.

About 132 (38 per cent) out of 348 injuries were caused by Piccolo, a prohibited firecracker in the country, which is often used by children.

The government is currently working towards a total ban on individual use of fireworks due to the large number of casualties every year.