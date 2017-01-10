Fishermen killed in attack in Philippines

Manila: Suspected pirates executed eight fishermen on Siromo, Island near Zamboanga City on Monday evening, reports said.

According to the Zamboanga City Coast Guard station, about five heavily armed pirates intercepted the fishing boat “FB NR” at around 8pm on Monday and held its crew of 15 at gunpoint before robbing them of their valuables.

The victims’ hands were tied before the gunmen fired at them. Two of the seven crew members were able to swim to shore but the whereabouts of the others remain unknown.

The FB NR was on its way to return to its homeport in Sangali after fishing in Subuktuk Island when it was waylaid by gunmen aboard a wooden outrigger, called “jungkung.”

Jungkung boats are often used by Indonesian seafarers as well as the Abu Sayyaf.

Following the incident, the navy and coast guard dispatched vessels to go after the perpetrators.

There had been a recent upsurge in piracy incidents in the Basilan-Sulu-Tawi Tawi area in Western Mindanao as well as attacks on other vessels transiting the Sulu Sea-Davao Peninsula area since the middle of 2016.

The Sulu Sea is a rich fishing ground and pirates are known to operate in the area to rob from the fishermen and extort from commercial fishing vessel operators.

In June 2016, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesian defence chiefs agreed to conduct joint patrols in common areas at sea to address growing security challenges in the region. However they have yet to conduct concerted efforts among the three of them.

The pirates, operating out of areas in the three countries have used the vast coastlines to hide from authorities and, aside from piracy, have engaged in other “lucrative” endeavours such as kidnap for ransom and armed robbery.

There have also been a number of hijackings in the area and only last January 2, the coast guard and navy foiled an attempt by heavily armed sea pirates to hijack a cargo vessel sailing at Sibago Island near Basilan.

Reports reaching Manila, said the MV Ocean Kingdom was traversing the Basilan Strait on the way to Davao City with its cargo when at least six gunmen believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf pounced on the cargo vessel and attempted to board it.

The MV Ocean Kingdom is registered in Metro Manila and was manned by 27 sailors when it was attacked on Tuesday afternoon.

The attack ceased after a Philippine coast guard boat came near the area. The ship together with a Navy combat vessel, pursued the attackers.

Earlier, Major Filemon Tan, spokesman of the armed forces Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) warned that the Abu Sayyaf could be planning more seaborne attacks in the coming days.

The Abu Sayyaf had seized a number of victims in the Sulu Sea area — including foreigners, and had taken them to the island of Sulu.