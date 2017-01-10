Fishermen killed in attack in Philippines

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fishermen killed in attack in Philippines

Jungkung boats are often used by Indonesian seafarers as well as the Abu Sayyaf

Gulf News
 

Manila: Suspected pirates executed eight fishermen on Siromo, Island near Zamboanga City on Monday evening, reports said.

According to the Zamboanga City Coast Guard station, about five heavily armed pirates intercepted the fishing boat “FB NR” at around 8pm on Monday and held its crew of 15 at gunpoint before robbing them of their valuables.

The victims’ hands were tied before the gunmen fired at them. Two of the seven crew members were able to swim to shore but the whereabouts of the others remain unknown.

The FB NR was on its way to return to its homeport in Sangali after fishing in Subuktuk Island when it was waylaid by gunmen aboard a wooden outrigger, called “jungkung.”

Jungkung boats are often used by Indonesian seafarers as well as the Abu Sayyaf.

Following the incident, the navy and coast guard dispatched vessels to go after the perpetrators.

There had been a recent upsurge in piracy incidents in the Basilan-Sulu-Tawi Tawi area in Western Mindanao as well as attacks on other vessels transiting the Sulu Sea-Davao Peninsula area since the middle of 2016.

The Sulu Sea is a rich fishing ground and pirates are known to operate in the area to rob from the fishermen and extort from commercial fishing vessel operators.

In June 2016, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesian defence chiefs agreed to conduct joint patrols in common areas at sea to address growing security challenges in the region. However they have yet to conduct concerted efforts among the three of them.

The pirates, operating out of areas in the three countries have used the vast coastlines to hide from authorities and, aside from piracy, have engaged in other “lucrative” endeavours such as kidnap for ransom and armed robbery.

There have also been a number of hijackings in the area and only last January 2, the coast guard and navy foiled an attempt by heavily armed sea pirates to hijack a cargo vessel sailing at Sibago Island near Basilan.

Reports reaching Manila, said the MV Ocean Kingdom was traversing the Basilan Strait on the way to Davao City with its cargo when at least six gunmen believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf pounced on the cargo vessel and attempted to board it.

The MV Ocean Kingdom is registered in Metro Manila and was manned by 27 sailors when it was attacked on Tuesday afternoon.

The attack ceased after a Philippine coast guard boat came near the area. The ship together with a Navy combat vessel, pursued the attackers.

Earlier, Major Filemon Tan, spokesman of the armed forces Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) warned that the Abu Sayyaf could be planning more seaborne attacks in the coming days.

The Abu Sayyaf had seized a number of victims in the Sulu Sea area — including foreigners, and had taken them to the island of Sulu.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Officials linked to Malampaya scam sacked

Framed Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats