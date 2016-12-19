Fat bonuses for officials waging Duterte’s war on drugs

Manila: Senior police officials at the leading edge of President Rodrigo Duterte’s fight against drugs have been given hefty bonuses for their efforts.

According to Philippine National Police (PNP) Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa, “cash gifts” ranging from P50,000 (Dh3,689) to up to P400,000 (Dh29,513) were handed out by the presidential palace on Monday to a number of police officials.

“Officers up to the level of provincial directors were given bonuses, since it is Christmas season, and because of their efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs,” Dela Rosa said in a press briefing, adding this was the first time such pay supplements were handed out.

Dela Rosa said, while the President had wanted to give hefty bonuses to all 130,000 police personnel, the budget was limited.

Duterte’s war on drugs has been heavily criticised abroad but met with mixed reaction in the Philippines.

Police records show that, since the President’s war on drugs started in July, more than 4,000 suspects and victims were killed — including a number of police officers.

The killings have been blamed on vigilante groups, bounty hunters, rival drug dealers as well as rogue police officers.

According to Dela Rosa, some 2,000 or 50 per cent of the victims of the killings related to the drug war did not die as a result of police operations.

Meanwhile, a survey said that a great majority of Filipinos remains satisfied with the performance of the Duterte administration in its campaign against illegal drugs.

According to the 4th quarter survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) conducted from December 3 to 6, the 85 per cent of those surveyed said they approve of the government’s efforts against drugs.

This percentage is a notch higher than the 84 per cent recorded last quarter.

“We are thankful to the Filipino people for their continued expression of satisfaction on the Duterte administration’s war against illicit drugs.

The success of the first phase of President Duterte’s war against illegal drugs is evident,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said.

The 4th quarter survey also showed a sizeable 88 per cent of Filipinos saying there has been a decrease in drug problem in their areas since o Duterte took office on June 30.

When it comes to the government’s seriousness in solving killings under investigation, the same SWS survey found 70 per cent of Filipinos believing the Duterte administration is serious about solving these cases.

“Killings under investigation are not state-sponsored,” Andanar reiterated, “Many of these murders are perpetrated by common criminals wrongly attributed in news reports as part of police operations,” he added.

Andanar said the Duterte administration assured the Filipino public that it respected the rule of law, and upheld the basic rights of the people, regardless of beliefs and political persuasions.