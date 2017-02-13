Ex-Philippine leader Ramos concerned about impunity, Duterte unilateralism

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ex-Philippine leader Ramos concerned about impunity, Duterte unilateralism

Police operations were suspended on January 31 after a South Korean businessman was murdered by rogue drugs squad officers

Gulf News
 

MANILA: A war on drugs in the Philippines has given rise to a culture of impunity and President Rodrigo Duterte is making too many policy decisions without consultation, according to former leader Fidel Ramos.

Ramos, who backed Duterte’s election campaign but has since become one of his bluntest critics, said there was “too much unilateralism” in the administration, especially on law enforcement and security issues.

More than 7,600 people have been killed during a merciless drugs crackdown that started seven months ago. That includes more than 2,500 in police operations.

Ramos was asked during an interview on Sunday with online news channel Rappler whether the bloodshed during the drugs war meant a culture of impunity was prevailing.

“It is starting to become like that,” Ramos said.

He said he felt hesitant to call it a culture of impunity because he believed it was not too late to change, but that the onus was on Duterte.

“Based on the guidance from the very top, there could be positive change [in] the way we do things in this country,” Ramos said.

Police operations were suspended on January 31 after a South Korean businessman was murdered by rogue drugs squad officers.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has since taken over the lead role and Duterte wants the military to join raids.

Ramos, president from 1992-1998, disagrees with that because he said troops and police were trained differently.

“Police work, which is a little different from military operations, does follow its basic rule of engagement, which is you shoot to disable, but not to kill,” he said.

The senior statesman is among the few Filipinos able to criticise Duterte without incurring his trademark wrath.

He previously said Duterte’s drugs obsession distracted him from pressing issues and expressed bemusement at his hostility to ally the United States.

Ramos also said on Sunday Duterte was not talking to his Cabinet on issues such as ties with China and the United States, and peace talks with Muslim insurgents and communist rebels.

“The way it is, there is a lack of consultation,” he said.

“Not just with his active commanders, maybe not even with the Cabinet members concerned, but also with the rest of the citizenry,” Ramos said.

Duterte’s spokesman Ernesto Abella did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Monday.

Abella said in a radio interview Duterte listens to Ramos’s opinions but was a different kind of leader.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Manila prepares to auction off Imelda jewellery

Framed Gallery

Meet Kenya's armed cattle herders

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year