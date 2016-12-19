Education officials question Philippines condom plan

Manila: The Philippine education department has asked health officials to put on hold a plan to give condoms to high school students, saying the matter is too “sensitive”.

“This matter is a very sensitive issue. It’s not like we would just be knocking on school doors and give away leaflets just as anyone would in a shopping centre,” Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Magtolis-Briones said.

Briones was referring to a programme initiated by the Department of Health (DOH) to give away free condoms to students in public high school.

The aim of the DOH was to prevent the spread of the HIV, which is often spread through sexual contact.

“We have to think out of the box,” Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial said.

But while health department may have good intentions in its plan to distribute free condoms to students, it would not be that easy to do so in the Philippines, a religious country with largely conservative views on sexuality.

Magtolis-Briones said, if indeed the government — through the health department and the DepEd — would proceed with such plan, it would be at a level wherein students are capable of discerning age-appropriate reproductive health lectures in schools.

The DepEd also wants students as young as those in the first grade, to be taught lessons on human reproduction and avoiding sexually transmitted diseases.

But Magtolis-Briones said it might be too early to teach students such lessons.

“Maybe to those in Grade 11-12 we can implement such a programme,” she said.

Various sectors, particularly the Catholic sector, are opposing such lectures on condom use and other similar lessons for the youth as such teachings could encourage promiscuity.

From 1984 to 2016, official figures showed that, about 10,279 of the total number of HIV and Aids cases in the Philippines were in the 15-24 years age group.

But records likewise revealed that of the total number of youth cases of 9,066 was reported only in the last five years, prompting the government to tag it a “youth epidemic.”

Father Dan Cancino, executive secretary of the bishops’ Commission on Health Care, said these figures is already a “cause for alarm” and that lack of adequate information as well as the prevalence of premarital sexual activities among the youth are among the main reasons of the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

Magtolis Briones said that while there has been an informal discussion about the matter, but DepEd has not given its consent to finally implement the health agency’s plan. “Top-level formal talks is being initiated by DepEd,” she said.