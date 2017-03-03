Mobile
Duterte will pay price for drugs killings, detained senator says

Leila de Lima points to rights group’s report of a ‘campaign of extrajudicial execution’

Image Credit: Agencies
Philippine Senator Leila de Lima (left) and Rodrigo Duterte.
01 Gulf News
 

Manila: A detained senator who has been stridently critical of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs has warned that the first citizen and his “blind followers” will pay for ignoring alleged extrajudicial killings, and should stop trying to fool the world that their crackdown was above board.

Leila de Lima, who last year led a Senate probe into alleged summary killings during Duterte’s anti-drugs campaign, was arrested last week and has been remanded in police custody on drug charges.

“In due time, your president and those who blindly enforce his illegal orders to kill, fabricate evidence and concoct lies will be held accountable,” De Lima said in a handwritten note posted on her official Facebook page on Friday.

The senator was responding to rebuttals by the president’s office and the police of a report by Human Rights Watch, which on Thursday challenged official accounts that thousands of killings during police operations were in self-defence, and that due process had been followed.

The New York-based group said Duterte had turned a blind eye to murders by police in a “campaign of extrajudicial execution”.

The president’s spokesperson said the allegations, without proof, were “hearsay”.

De Lima, who is charged with facilitating drug deals in prisons when she was justice minister, said the denial of state-sponsored killings and demands for proof were insults to people’s intelligence.

“Stop fooling our people and the rest of the world,” said the senator, who last week described Duterte as a “sociopathic serial killer”.

Duterte’s chief lawyer, Salvadore Panelo, said De Lima was deluded and should realise that an overwhelming number of Filipinos wanted her behind bars.

“She should instead write to herself and tell herself to stop fooling herself and the people,” he posted on social network Twitter.

“She should accept reality and the truth that she created the rut she is now in.”

About 8,000 people have died since the drugs crackdown was launched in June last year, 2,555 in raids and sting operations where police said they had encountered violent resistance.

Many of the other deaths are under investigation and rights groups believe most were summary executions of drugs users, with police complicity. The authorities reject that view and blame vigilantes or inter-gang rivalry.

Latest Comment

De Lima has been fooling the Filipino people since EDSA revolution. 30years of poverty and corruption from the so-called hero of EDSA.

Adznimrod

4 March 2017 15:25jump to comments

